FAITH BRIEFS: July 29-Aug. 4, 2023

Park Rapids Church of Christ

What does it mean to be "chosen"? Watch and discuss "The Chosen" movie series, based on true stories of the gospels of Jesus Christ. In Season 1, Jesus and 10 followers (eight disciples and two women) traveled to Smaria, where Jesus met a woman "poor in spirit" and announced that He is the Messiah. On Sunday, July 30, we view Season 2, Episode 1, "Thunder." Now tension builds among the disciples as they wrestle with Jesus' increasing fame in Samaria. Jesus rebukes Big James and John for their prejudice and, after a near-violent encounter, gives them a new nickname. Who are the "poor in spirit"? "The Chosen" shows at 6:30 p.m. Sundays at Park Rapids Church of Christ, at 707 Main Ave. N.

Northern Lakes Church

Worship with us at 100 Pleasant St. E. in Nevis. Sunday School is at 9 a.m. with services at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and a dinner at 5 p.m. For more information, call 218-652-3900, or for pastoral services, contact Daunten Veit at 218-366-1717.

Trinity Lutheran Church (LCMS)

Come worship with our church family on Sunday at Trinity Lutheran Church (Missouri Synod), 27115 U.S. Hwy. 71 in Lake George. Worship is at 9 a.m. and Sunday School and adult Bible study are at 10:30 a.m. Coffee, snacks and fellowship follow the service in the social hall. The church is wheelchair accessible, and a wheelchair is available, with a lift to the basement social hall. For more information, call Pastor Houser at 218-699-3693 or visit trinitylakegeorge.org or our Facebook page, Trinity Lutheran Church Lake George.

Faithbridge Church

Join us for worship at 8:15 or 10 a.m. on Sunday. The 10 a.m. service will be live streamed from our website. Faithbridge is located on U.S. Hwy. 71 S. in Park Rapids. For more information and a list of weekly events, call the church office at 732-1404 or visit www.faithbridgepr.org.

First English Lutheran (Dorset)

Divine service with communion begins at 9 a.m. on Sunday. Service videos will be posted later on the YouTube channel “First English Lutheran Church of Dorset.” For more information, call 732-9466 or visit dorsetlutheran.org.

St. Johns Lutheran (Park Rapids)

Join us for worship at 8 or 10:30 a.m. this Sunday. St. Johns sponsors “The Lutheran Hour” broadcast at 9:30 a.m. Sunday on KPRM 870AM. St. Johns is located on State Hwy. 34 across from the Hubbard County Fairgrounds. For more information, contact the church at 732-9783 or visit stjohnspr.org.

Walker on the Water Lutheran Church

Walker on the Water Lutheran Church (Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod) hosts services at 7 p.m. the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 1100 Minnesota Ave. in Walker (Community Church of Walker, UCC), with a Bible study to follow. The congregation is served by Pastor Benjamin Zamzow of St. Mark, Bemidji (WELS), 218-444-3939.

Hubbard United Methodist Church

“Catch the Hubbard Spirit” at Hubbard United Methodist Church. Join us in person or online at 9 a.m. on Sunday, July 30. Guest speaker Marion Hansen continues the series "Re-Shaped" with the message "Shaped by the Bible: The Role You Play in Shaping Others," based on Deuteronomy 6:5-7 and Matthew 13:3-9. To join our online worship service, go to hubbardumc.org and scroll down to the “Online Worship” button. This will take you to the Hubbard UMC YouTube channel.

Bethany Lutheran (Menahga)

Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. with Holy Communion on the first and third Sundays of the month. Come early for coffee and cookies. The church is located at 52943 140th St., Menahga. For more information call 218-538-6531 or visit Bethany Lutheran Church of Menahga on Facebook.

Eastside Christian Church

Eastside worships at 8:30, 10 and 11:30 a.m. Sunday at 16623 State Hwy. 87, six miles southeast of Park Rapids. Kids birth through fifth grade are welcome in Kidside during services. For more information, visit eastside.com/parkrapids.

Grace Community Church

Bible study is at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at Grace Community Church in Osage. There is also a 6 p.m. Wednesday Bible study. For more information, visit www.gracechurchofosage.com.

St. John’s Lutheran (Akeley)

St. John’s is holding services at 9 a.m. Sundays. Sunday School and adult Bible study are at 10:15 a.m. on Sunday. Our pastor is Rev. Karl Yahr. For a dial-a-devotion call 218-652-5555. Find us on Facebook at St. John's Lutheran Church Akeley.

Trinity Episcopal-Presbyterian Church

The church worships at 9 a.m. Sunday, with refreshments and fellowship to follow. Members of all denominations are welcome. Please check www.trinityparkrapids.org for more information.

First English Lutheran (Menahga)

First English Lutheran Church is at 17 Main St. NW in Menahga, one block west of U.S. Hwy. 71 on State Hwy. 87. Worship is at 8:30 a.m. Sundays, with Holy Communion on the first and third Sunday of the month and Sunday school at 9:30 a.m.

Calvary Lutheran (Park Rapids)

In-person worship begins at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Calvary Lutheran Church, 112 Park Ave. S. in Park Rapids and live streams at www.facebook.com/calvarylutheranchurchparkrapids. The Sunday School hour follows at 9:30 a.m. For more information, visit www.calvaryparkrapids.com or call 732-7284.

Riverside United Methodist Church

Riverside United Methodist Church is holding a 10 a.m. Sunday service online and in person. For updates, call 218-732-5205 and select option 1, email rumc@unitelc.com or visit riversideumcchurch.com.

First Baptist Church

Sunday services are at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. at 909 8th St. W. in Park Rapids. For more information, go to www.fbcpr.org.

Catholic parishes (Nevis and Laporte)

Regular Masses are held at Our Lady of the Pines, Nevis at noon Tuesdays; 9 a.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 5 p.m. Saturdays and at 10:30 a.m. Sundays. Sunday Mass at St. Theodore’s Church, Laporte is at 8:30 a.m. Eucharistic adoration will be held at Our Lady of the Pines from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Fridays. The Rosary is at 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 10:10 a.m. Sunday at Our Lady of the Pines, and at 8:10 a.m. Sunday at St. Theodore’s. For more details, visit www.nevislaportecatholics.org.

Catholic parishes (Park Rapids and Two Inlets)

Mass is at 5 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. Sunday at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Park Rapids, and at 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church and Grotto, Two Inlets. St. Peter’s Sunday mass is live streamed. For more information, visit www.stpeterpr.org or www.stmarys-twoinlets-churchandgrotto.com.

Trinity Lutheran, Laporte

Trinity Lutheran in Laporte (ELCA) worships in person and online worship at 10 a.m. Sunday on the Facebook Page “Trinity Lutheran – Laporte, MN.”

Kabekona Community Church

Kabekona Community Church of rural Laporte will have live worship at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday. The church is located at 24044 Old Cemetery Rd. For more information, call 224-2827 or visit www.kabekona.org.

New Life Community Church

Sunday services are at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Visit the church’s Facebook page @newlifecommunitychurchofpr.

Abide Vineyard Church

Join us at 10 a.m. Sunday mornings at 17765 State Hwy. 34 in Park Rapids and at www.abidevc.com.

Peace Lutheran Church

Peace Lutheran Church (LCMC), at 24025 State Hwy. 34, Nevis, has Sunday services at 9:30 a.m. and praise worship at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, call 652-6508 or visit peacelutherannevis.com.

Frontline Church

Frontline Church of Park Rapids has Sunday services at 10:30 a.m. led by Pastor Russell Smith, as well as weekly small groups. For more information, call 237-3727 or visit accessfrontline.com.

Malvik Lutheran Church

Malvik Lutheran Church, 27689 474th St., Guthrie, has worship services every Sunday at 10 a.m. and children's Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/Malvik-Lutheran-Church-114036945294443.

