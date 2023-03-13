DEVOTIONAL GUIDE: Woman has revealing conversation with Jesus

John 4:5-42 is the longest recorded conversation of our Lord with anyone. He speaks with a woman who, as a Samaritan, is considered an alien. This woman is poor and she goes in the heat of the day to draw water because her morals are suspect.

From “give me a drink,” Jesus reveals that the water of life springs from the heart. Alexander McLaren points out that at Jacob’s well we witness our Savior’s need for water, rest and food. Jesus lives our need for community. He is alone with this woman, because the disciples are out searching for food.

When the twelve return from their errand, they are astonished. Why? “These two, the prejudices of race and the contempt for women, two of the crying evils of the old world, were overpassed by our Lord as if he never saw them,” says McLaren.

Leaving her water jar at the well, she becomes a missionary. “Come and see a man who told me everything I have ever done! He cannot be the Messiah, can he?” (John 4:29).

The Messiah told the woman everything. Like her, we all have moral baggage. As the apostle Paul shared, we see in a mirror dimly. But when the Messiah is fully known, we also will be fully known like the woman at the well.

When we focus upon ourselves, it is frightening to be transparent to God. Like Adam and Eve, we often want to hide. But Jesus said, “Come to me.“ We are invited to focus not on ourselves but on the grace that inspires this woman to change the Samaritan city called Sychar.

Through God’s Word, we are now included in this conversion. The grace that overlooks the prejudices of gender and race is now ours. Like a surging spring, eternal life wells up in our hearts.

Similar to the Ukrainians who refuse to give-up and give-in to tyranny, we are empowered to change a Minnesota city called Park Rapids or the place where you live, for the better.