DEVOTIONAL GUIDE: Why are there so many Christian groups?

One of the charges leveled against Christianity is the presence and existence of many different denominations. “If Christianity is correct, how can there be so many different forms of it?”

It could also be stated this way: “If Christianity was correct, wouldn’t there be more unity among Christians?” It is true that there are many different kinds of Christians in the world. By some count, there are 45,000 Christian denominations in the world. That includes 24 Catholic denominations, 150 Lutheran denominations, 64 Baptist denominations, and over 700 Pentecostal denominations, to speak nothing of Episcopalian and Orthodox denominations, which are many.

How can we account for this much diversity, especially in light of Jesus’ desires expressed in John 17:20-21 “that they all may be one”?

First, diversity does not conclusively or logically mean Christianity is untrue. Is there no such thing as green just because chartreuse, emerald, pistachio, olive, and hunter exist? What about the different expressions of Christianity make it untrue? The New Testament’s allowances of different expressions of Christianity are not mutually exclusive.

Second, there are things that make Christianity “Christian” and things that do not, and that almost every denomination holds to a set of core tenets, otherwise it is not Christianity.

For instance, every Christian believes God provided atonement through Jesus Christ. There might be discussion about whether Jesus died on Thursday or Friday, but Christ’s atonement cannot be debated.

Just as “green” wavelengths fall between 495 and 570 nanometers on the visible spectrum, there is allowance for differences within Christianity. Red is not green, but sage is. There are some Christian denominations that aren’t Christian at all, because they’ve fallen out of the spectrum. Sadly, many so-called churches are falling off even the wide spectrum in favor of something that is unchristian.

Third, the differences in denominations are not because of people holding more strongly to Scripture, but because many are abandoning the authority of it. When a group of professing Christians deviates from Scripture, a differentiation needs to be made, and so often a new church or denomination is formed.

This does not speak to the weakness of Christianity, but to its strength, that there is a living Word that Christians adhere to in order to stay true to Christianity.

Going back to John 17, Jesus talked about what keeps true Christian disciples bound to one another. He says “That they all may be one; as thou, Father, art in me, and I in thee, that they also may be one in us.”

Those denominations departing from biblical orthodoxy, interpretation and practice in favor of a supposed progressive understanding of Scripture show their allegiance: not to what first century Christians held to, but a conformity to the culture, which we are warned against in places like Romans 12:1-2 and 2 Corinthians 6:14-18.

As Christians hold to the Bible, there is strength and power in the Church, and that is cause for celebration and a testimony to the veracity of the claims of Christianity.

What will undercut the Christian message more than anything is a church that reflects worldly ideas, rather than scriptural ones.

Pastor Joshua Hawn serves at First Baptist Church in Park Rapids.