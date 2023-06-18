DEVOTIONAL GUIDE: What’s the secret to forgiveness?

I’ve found a secret to forgiveness.

I guess it’s not really a secret. It’s been available for us to see for centuries now – I just hadn't seen it until more recently.

MORE FAITH STORIES:







There’s a story in the Bible about a prostitute who comes into a well-known religious man’s home, throws herself at the feet of Jesus (who was there for dinner), pours a year’s salary worth of oils on Jesus’ feet, then wipes it up with her feet as she sobs and kisses His feet with gratitude for all He’s done and all He represents (Luke 7:36-50).

I want you to take a minute and realize this was before He laid His life down and rose again. This gratitude came from the overwhelming love and true forgiveness she experienced from His presence alone.

I’m sure it took guts for her to walk into the home of that religious man, uninvited and unforgiven by everyone but Christ. But her gratitude brought her to her knees.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the people at the dinner were offended and shocked by her presence, Jesus looked at them and told them they’d neither welcomed Him with a kiss nor given Him something to wash His feet when He arrived – both of which were customary in that day. He called them out because they didn’t recognize the gift of forgiveness they had – because they didn’t think they needed it – and the lack of forgiveness they extended – because they hadn’t experienced a need for it.

“So what’s the secret, Jenny?”

If you are struggling to forgive someone, you simply haven’t experienced that depth of forgiveness yet; you don’t have it to share.

I've found that to share in understanding, you need to be forgiven and understand you are really forgiven: not the kind of “forgiveness” that seems to disappear the next time you make a mistake, but the kind that restores you to the position of honor you were held with in the first place.

It comes from seeing yourself how God views you instead of the tainted view of your past mistakes. This allows you to give grace freely, because you have experienced that grace.

If you struggle to forgive, dive into the heart of God and find how much you’ve been forgiven. Let Him show you how much you actually needed it, and recognize you’re no better in His eyes than every other child created in His image.