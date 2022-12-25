Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, December 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

DEVOTIONAL GUIDE: What is your treasure?

A heart set upon the heart of God gives heavenly treasure priority over earthly treasure.

070321.F.PRE.AndySpurlin.jpg
Pastor Andy Spurlin (photo submitted July 1, 2021)
Pastor Andy Spurlin
By Pastor Andy Spurlin
December 25, 2022 07:29 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Jesus revealed, "Where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.” Therefore, He gave a warning, “Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth” (Matthew 6:19-21).

Jesus isn’t saying that your heart should or shouldn’t be where your treasure is. He is revealing wherever you find your treasure, you’ll find your heart. God isn’t against us having things, but things having us.

A right response is “above all else” to guard our heart, for it determines the course of our life (Proverbs 4:23). Our heart’s treasure governs life, determines priorities, reveals what we value, fuels affection, and therefore drives the desire to have. We serve what we seek; we live for what we long for.

There is treasure not to treasure. Jesus warned of the peril in placing improper value and preoccupation on earthly treasures that invite destruction by moth, rust and theft.

Why “labor for our mouth” (for self-preservation and enjoyment), and yet have our “desire not satisfied” (Ecclesiastes 6:7)? A drive to accumulate is a false-resting place that breeds corrosive idolatry. “The prosperity of a fool shall destroy him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

To “lay up heavenly treasure” is to invest in character development fit for heaven. Life isn’t about what we do but awareness of who we are in Christ, so we can live as God intended. Nothing we could do or wish to have, achieve or become can define us more accurately. Nothing can add more value to our life or give a greater sense of worth and contentment.

We're not to “trust in uncertain riches, but in the living God” to keep eternal values (heavenly treasure) prioritized over the world’s values (earthly treasure). You "can’t take it with you" – but you can send heavenly currency ahead that cannot deteriorate, corrode or be stolen.

“Our spiritual wealth is in him, like hidden treasure waiting to be discovered – heaven’s wisdom and endless riches of revelation knowledge” (Colossians 2:3).

No amount of prayer can add to the wealth that is already deposited in us and waiting to be discovered and explored. God has given us scripture and His Spirit to empower us to discover and experience it.

“Our own completeness is found in him. We are completely filled with God as Christ’s fullness overflows within us” (Colossians 2:9-10).

The heavens cannot contain God yet his fullness is revealed in us! Christ in you (Colossians 1:27). We’re complete and free because of Jesus. Our completeness isn’t a goal, but our immediate reference point.

Everything we could ever need to be fulfilled is already within us. God desires to present His treasure in us as a gift wrapped to the world. Jesus is our all-satisfying, valued treasure we joyfully display. Nothing we could desire compares with Him.

MORE FAITH STORIES:
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: The unrealistic expectations for Christmas
"There is nothing as humans that we can do to better the Christmas story. Period. ... The rest is just human trappings."
December 23, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Lifestyle
Faith Briefs: Dec. 24-30, 2022
December 22, 2022 04:00 PM
Lifestyle
DEVOTIONAL GUIDE: Follow your heart?
December 18, 2022 07:06 AM
Columns
Finding Faith: A celebration of peace
December 16, 2022 09:30 AM

Related Topics: RELIGIONFAITH
Pastor Andy Spurlin
By Pastor Andy Spurlin
Pastor Andy Spurlin serves at Restoration Christian Church in Park Rapids.
What to read next
lilac tree snow damage Dec. 2022.jpg
Lifestyle
Fielding questions: Winter snow damage to trees and shrubs, hoya houseplant flowering
In this week's Fielding Questions, Don Kinzler answers questions about losing branches due to recent wet, heavy snow accumulation.
December 24, 2022 09:02 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Thumbnail - Garden.jpg
Lifestyle
The health benefits of gardening might surprise you
Gardening can cut the risk of a heart attack or stroke by 30% in adults over age 60, according to a 2013 study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.  
December 24, 2022 07:02 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Christmas table scene of mixed sweets and cookies. Above view ov
Lifestyle
NORTHWOODS COOKS: Cooking with children
Readers are invited to submit their favorite recipes to enjoy, along with a note about what makes them special. Send recipes to lskarpness@parkrapidsenterprise.com.
December 23, 2022 12:46 PM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
Mushrooms 1.jpg
Lifestyle
Sausage stuffed mushrooms are the perfect food for holiday gatherings
Italian sausage, onion, garlic and a medley of cheeses are combined to create a savory and delicious filling for the mushrooms.
December 21, 2022 07:22 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello