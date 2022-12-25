DEVOTIONAL GUIDE: What is your treasure?

Jesus revealed, "Where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.” Therefore, He gave a warning, “Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth” (Matthew 6:19-21).

Jesus isn’t saying that your heart should or shouldn’t be where your treasure is. He is revealing wherever you find your treasure, you’ll find your heart. God isn’t against us having things, but things having us.

A right response is “above all else” to guard our heart, for it determines the course of our life (Proverbs 4:23). Our heart’s treasure governs life, determines priorities, reveals what we value, fuels affection, and therefore drives the desire to have. We serve what we seek; we live for what we long for.

There is treasure not to treasure. Jesus warned of the peril in placing improper value and preoccupation on earthly treasures that invite destruction by moth, rust and theft.

Why “labor for our mouth” (for self-preservation and enjoyment), and yet have our “desire not satisfied” (Ecclesiastes 6:7)? A drive to accumulate is a false-resting place that breeds corrosive idolatry. “The prosperity of a fool shall destroy him.”

To “lay up heavenly treasure” is to invest in character development fit for heaven. Life isn’t about what we do but awareness of who we are in Christ, so we can live as God intended. Nothing we could do or wish to have, achieve or become can define us more accurately. Nothing can add more value to our life or give a greater sense of worth and contentment.

We're not to “trust in uncertain riches, but in the living God” to keep eternal values (heavenly treasure) prioritized over the world’s values (earthly treasure). You "can’t take it with you" – but you can send heavenly currency ahead that cannot deteriorate, corrode or be stolen.

“Our spiritual wealth is in him, like hidden treasure waiting to be discovered – heaven’s wisdom and endless riches of revelation knowledge” (Colossians 2:3).

No amount of prayer can add to the wealth that is already deposited in us and waiting to be discovered and explored. God has given us scripture and His Spirit to empower us to discover and experience it.

“Our own completeness is found in him. We are completely filled with God as Christ’s fullness overflows within us” (Colossians 2:9-10).

The heavens cannot contain God yet his fullness is revealed in us! Christ in you (Colossians 1:27). We’re complete and free because of Jesus. Our completeness isn’t a goal, but our immediate reference point.

Everything we could ever need to be fulfilled is already within us. God desires to present His treasure in us as a gift wrapped to the world. Jesus is our all-satisfying, valued treasure we joyfully display. Nothing we could desire compares with Him.