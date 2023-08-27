DEVOTIONAL GUIDE: There is a time for everything – including fall

Ecclesiastes 3 tells us that there is a season and a time for every matter under heaven.

MORE FAITH STORIES:





Labor Day weekend is a transition to fall. There is a time to go back to school. There is a time to harvest the garden. There is a time to say goodbye to summer clothes. According to the experts I am told that after Labor Day, the time to wear white is over.

When I was a teenager, we would make sure that every adult on our beach had one more swim. Sometimes the resistance was quite strong, but eventually the older adults would give in or be thrown in. I am glad that tradition died with my generation.

There are businesses on our Main Street as well as some eating establishments that close soon after Labor Day. In a sense, visiting them one more time becomes value added, because Memorial Day Weekend 2024 is a long time to wait.

Yes, there are seasons when it comes to lake life and farming. There are seasons when it comes to the school year. Literally, the fall brings on the first volleyball match and football game. In addition, there is the first girls swim meet and cross-country race.

ADVERTISEMENT

The beans are changing and soon the corn will dent. The "East 40" will thresh the wheat that is shocked for harvest. At a Celebration of Life service, I shared that like the flowers that bloom and are beautiful, they have their season.

Jesus spoke about the lilies of the field that will fade. Here in Minnesota, they are not “thrown into the oven,” but when the frost comes, their time is over.

Instead of being sad, the wisdom of the Bible invites us to “seize the day.” We are not called to “worry about tomorrow, because it will have worries of its own.”

Yes, planning is important but just as important is enjoying the present. Yes, there are changes but that's life. So, take time to say goodbye to summer.

It’s OK to grieve; we are told there is a time to mourn. But the real tragedy is not taking the time to hear the loons.

Rev. Steve Norby serves as lead pastor of Calvary Lutheran Church in Park Rapids.