DEVOTIONAL GUIDE: The resurrection is proof of God’s power

Most Christians I know believe that Jesus really did die and rise from the dead. In fact, if you don’t believe that, you have not believed the gospel and are not a true believer in Jesus.

My question is, how is your life different from those who don’t believe that Jesus was God and lived a sinless life and died to pay for our sins and rose from the dead?

The apostle Paul said in Philippians 3:10, “That I may know Him and the power of His resurrection.” This is the man who preached Christ everywhere he went, and God used him to write one-third of the New Testament. He wanted to know God and the power that He used to raise Jesus from the dead. The Christian’s life should be a demonstration of God’s ability, not just our human ability.

Every true believer has experienced this power. We are all dead in sin and separated from God until we come to a saving faith in Christ, and God makes us alive spiritually in Christ. That is a resurrection from death to a new life. It is the Holy Spirit that comes into you that produces this new life.

In Romans 8:11, Paul says, “But if the Spirit of Him who raised Jesus from the dead dwells in you, He who raised Christ Jesus from the dead will also give life to your mortal bodies through His Spirit who dwells in you.”

The power to take something dead and bring it to life is the greatest power I know. These verses, along with many others, seem to tell me I have a supernatural power in me, as all true believers do: the Holy Spirit.

So why are so many of us Christians living in fear and defeat? Why do so many let the devil lure them down a road of sin and disobedience and live like there is no hope and no resurrection?

The resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead should give every Christian a reason to live in His power. God can bring hope to the hopeless, comfort to those who sorrow and life to those who are dead in their sin.

The power to change comes from the Holy Spirit, not our own willpower. My part is to believe on the Lord Jesus Christ and surrender to Him, trusting God to do His work in me.

If you are living as if Jesus did not rise from the dead, look to Jesus. Seek Him and you will find the living Savior.

Celebrate Jesus! He is still alive and is here for you today. “He lives, He lives, you ask me how I know He lives, He lives within my heart” (from the hymn “He Lives”).