DEVOTIONAL GUIDE: The light of Christ shows all people as brothers, sisters

An ancient teacher asked his students this riddle: “How do you know when the night has ended, and the day has begun?”

“Could it be,” asked one student, “when you see an animal and you can tell whether it is a sheep or a dog?” “No,” said the teacher.

“Could it be,” asked another, “when you can look at a tree and tell whether it is a fig tree or a peach tree?” “No,” answered the teacher.

Finally, the students demanded an answer to the riddle. The teacher said, “It is when you look on the face of any woman or any man and see that she or he is your sister or brother. Because if you cannot do this, no matter what time it is, it is still night.”

Jesus enters the house of a Pharisee on the Sabbath Day. He is being watched like a hawk. Like certain people critical of another’s post or point of view, the Pharisees at table are looking for a reason to hammer our Lord. Instead, Jesus hammers them.

Luke (chapter 14) records that our Lord observes how the guests follow a seating chart defined by who has the most “honor.” Certainly, those most honored did not include women, children, Gentiles, the handicapped or someone off the street. Instead of those living on the fringes of society, the seating chart was restricted to other men of similar beliefs and economic status. I say “men” because being a Pharisee was gender specific.

Today, such a feast may restrict from attending those of a different political party, those whose skin color is noticeably darker, those who prefer using more than one pronoun to describe themselves and/or those whose faith traditions are not overtly Christian or Trinitarian.

Jesus challenged the political and religious leaders with these words: “When you give a luncheon or a dinner, do not invite your friends, your brothers, your relatives or rich neighbors, in case they may invite you in return and you would be repaid. But when you give a banquet, invite the poor, the crippled, the lame, and the blind. And you will be blessed, because they cannot repay you, for you will be repaid at the resurrection of the righteous” (Luke 14:12-14).

Our community dinners at Thanksgiving and Christmas follow our Lord’s advice where everyone is welcome free of charge. Helen’s Kitchen (when it was going) had a saying that “Donations are appreciated but not expected.” At Calvary Lutheran we accept donations, but we do not charge for weddings or funerals. We do not charge for meals after celebrations of life. As pastor, I do not expect a fee for my services. Use of our fellowship hall is free of charge to all non-profits.

We all fall short of our Lord’s challenge when it comes to hospitality, but we can still do our best to follow it.

Given the light of Christ, I do not want to live in the darkness that will not recognize the face of any woman or man as a sister or brother. I believe that also is our Lord’s will for all who read this devotional.

Rev. Steve Norby serves as lead pastor of Calvary Lutheran Church in Park Rapids.