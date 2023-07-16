DEVOTIONAL GUIDE: The bang of the gavel can bring terror or joy

I have been in the courtroom when the judge banged the gavel, sentencing a friend to several dozen months in prison. The finality of that gavel was shocking as I heard it. The sound has the authority of the justice system behind it, and sets the near future for the individual before the bar.

But then recently, we attended an adoption, where I gained a new nephew. They changed his name and declared his foster parents as his actual parents. Then the judge banged the gavel, and it was final. No more worries that Bubby wasn’t going to be family now.

One gavel has the power to bring terror or joy: interesting, isn’t it?

2 Corinthians 5:10 says, “We must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ; that every one may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done, whether it be good or bad.”

Notice, first, that it says, “We must all appear.” There is no option of not appearing. One day, after you die, you will stand before the Judge of the Universe. You should prepare for that day.

Second, notice that the place we must all appear is the “judgment seat of Christ.” God will be seated as judge, and Jesus will be standing beside him, acting as your prosecutor or your advocate.

Notice, third, that what is at question is good or bad. Now, you might think that this means that you must do more good than bad. But notice Matthew 7:21-23, where Jesus says, “Not every one that saith unto me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ shall enter into the kingdom of heaven; but he that doeth the will of my Father which is in heaven. Many will say to me in that day, ‘Lord, Lord, have we not prophesied in thy name? and in thy name have cast out devils? and in thy name done many wonderful works?’ And then will I profess unto them, I never knew you: depart from me, ye that work iniquity.”

To some who are righteous, Jesus will state “I have never known you.” The judge will bang the gavel, and their fate in the lake of fire will be sealed.

However, notice 1 John 2:1-2: “These things write I unto you, that ye sin not. And if any man sin, we have an advocate with the Father, Jesus Christ the righteous: and he is the propitiation for our sins.”

Some, who are sinners, will have Jesus stand as their “advocate,” pleading on their behalf. For them, the gavel will bang, and they will be adopted into God’s family and ushered into heaven.

What makes the difference? How can you have a good judgment? How can you ensure Jesus will advocate for you instead of condemn?

You must come to know Jesus personally. Admit to God you are a sinner undeserving of His love, and accept His free gift of salvation. Trust in Christ alone for your salvation, and when you die, you can hear the heavenly gavel bang in your favor.