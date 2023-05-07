DEVOTIONAL GUIDE: Thanking nurses for courageous service

Nurses are some of the most courageous and tenacious people I have ever met.

I grew up with a nurse as my mother, and there were several times where my mom saw a car accident and courageously ran to help provide medical assistance when others were running away from the scene.

As a soldier in Afghanistan, I remember several times when the enemy launched mortars and rockets on my base, and it was nurses stationed on base who ran to the scene of chaos to save and to heal.

May is nurses appreciation month, and for this devotional I wanted to focus on the spiritual gift that nurses bring to the community, dating back to the time of Moses.

In Exodus 1:15-21 we read, “Then the king of Egypt said to the Hebrew midwives, one of whom was named Shiphrah and the other Puah, ‘When you serve as midwife to the Hebrew women and see them on the birthstool, if it is a son, you shall kill him, but if it is a daughter, she shall live.’ But the midwives feared God and did not do as the king of Egypt commanded them, but let the male children live.

“So the king of Egypt called the midwives and said to them, ‘Why have you done this, and let the male children live?’ The midwives said to Pharaoh, ‘Because the Hebrew women are not like the Egyptian women, for they are vigorous and give birth before the midwife comes to them.’ So God dealt well with the midwives. And the people multiplied and grew very strong. And because the midwives feared God, he gave them families.”

It was the courage of the Hebrew midwives to stand up to Pharaoh and risk their lives to save Moses that ultimately saved the entire nation of Israel. This story highlights the courage and tenacity of these nurses to save the lives of these baby boys by ultimately risking their own.

Often, we don’t recognize the risks that many nurses take in today’s environment. Nurses are often working with patients who are very sick – there is always the risk that they could also catch illness or disease.

The courage of the nurses that I serve with as a chaplain and mission leader inspire me. The selfless service and courage of the nurses in this community remind me of the midwives mentioned in Exodus 1.

Their heroic deed is mentioned humbly in the tail end of one chapter of the Bible. This humility is demonstrated in the day in and day out gentle and compassionate work of nurses. The next time you meet a nurse, remember to thank them for their courage.