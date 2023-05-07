99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, May 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

DEVOTIONAL GUIDE: Thanking nurses for courageous service

Nurses have been known to run into danger to help those who are hurting. Even in the Bible remarks on their courage.

RevJosiahHoagland.jpg
Rev. Josiah Hoagland
Park Rapids Enterprise file photo
Rev. Josiah Hoagland
By Rev. Josiah Hoagland
Today at 7:00 AM

Nurses are some of the most courageous and tenacious people I have ever met.

I grew up with a nurse as my mother, and there were several times where my mom saw a car accident and courageously ran to help provide medical assistance when others were running away from the scene.

As a soldier in Afghanistan, I remember several times when the enemy launched mortars and rockets on my base, and it was nurses stationed on base who ran to the scene of chaos to save and to heal.

May is nurses appreciation month, and for this devotional I wanted to focus on the spiritual gift that nurses bring to the community, dating back to the time of Moses.

In Exodus 1:15-21 we read, “Then the king of Egypt said to the Hebrew midwives, one of whom was named Shiphrah and the other Puah, ‘When you serve as midwife to the Hebrew women and see them on the birthstool, if it is a son, you shall kill him, but if it is a daughter, she shall live.’ But the midwives feared God and did not do as the king of Egypt commanded them, but let the male children live.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So the king of Egypt called the midwives and said to them, ‘Why have you done this, and let the male children live?’ The midwives said to Pharaoh, ‘Because the Hebrew women are not like the Egyptian women, for they are vigorous and give birth before the midwife comes to them.’ So God dealt well with the midwives. And the people multiplied and grew very strong. And because the midwives feared God, he gave them families.”

It was the courage of the Hebrew midwives to stand up to Pharaoh and risk their lives to save Moses that ultimately saved the entire nation of Israel. This story highlights the courage and tenacity of these nurses to save the lives of these baby boys by ultimately risking their own.

Often, we don’t recognize the risks that many nurses take in today’s environment. Nurses are often working with patients who are very sick – there is always the risk that they could also catch illness or disease.

The courage of the nurses that I serve with as a chaplain and mission leader inspire me. The selfless service and courage of the nurses in this community remind me of the midwives mentioned in Exodus 1.

Their heroic deed is mentioned humbly in the tail end of one chapter of the Bible. This humility is demonstrated in the day in and day out gentle and compassionate work of nurses. The next time you meet a nurse, remember to thank them for their courage.

MORE FAITH STORIES:

Rev. Josiah Hoagland
By Rev. Josiah Hoagland
Rev. Josiah Hoagland serves as mission director at CHI-St. Joseph's Health in Park Rapids.
What To Read Next
apple tree damage May 6, 2023.jpg
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: One last rabbit damage photo, woodpeckers injury, when can we plant
May 06, 2023 09:25 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Monkey yeast bread with cinnamon and pecans, vanilla icing
Lifestyle
NORTHWOODS COOKS: Mother's Day brunch ideas for next weekend
May 06, 2023 08:13 AM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
05XX23.F.FF.GrowingTogether
Lifestyle
How to tell if trees, shrubs and perennials are dead or just slow
May 06, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
FireDangerBurningRestrrictions0504.jpg
Local
Burning restrictions expand to Hubbard County
May 04, 2023 03:27 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
CrossingMississippiHeadwaters2022.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Highlights at Itasca State Park in May & June
May 05, 2023 10:36 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Fire flames on a white background.
Local
DNR and Park Rapids respond to fire near Two Inlets
May 03, 2023 05:29 PM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
ChildCareSolutionsPanelBEST042623.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Innovative ideas that may fix Hubbard County's child care crisis
May 02, 2023 03:54 PM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen