DEVOTIONAL GUIDE: Take time for memorial reflections

The end of May includes a holiday known as Memorial Day.

In the wee years following the American Civil War, the day was known as Decoration Day, when groups of Union and Confederate veterans would decorate the graves of the dead with flowers in the spring time to remember their sacrifice.

In the Bible we see such memorial events. One such memorial in the Bible is when the Israelites passed into the land of Israel across the Jordan River. During the crossing, God miraculously stopped the waters in the Jordan River, allowing a safe and dry crossing.

In Joshua 4:6-7 we read, “When your children ask in time to come, ‘What do those stones mean to you?’ then you shall tell them that the waters of the Jordan were cut off before the ark of the covenant of the Lord. When it passed over the Jordan, the waters of the Jordan were cut off. So these stones shall be to the people of Israel a memorial forever.”

Just as the 12 stones were a reminder to God’s people of his faithfulness, we too have stones that mark graves to remind us of the lives of those who have gone before us. Some of those graves are filled with those who specifically sacrificed their lives in the protection of the United States during times of war.

Memorial Day is often a somber event of reflection and contemplation. It is not a jovial holiday. As a veteran of the war in Afghanistan, this holiday often brings up feelings of grief and sorrow as I reflect on the deaths of two members of my unit while I was deployed.

It is important to face these feelings of grief; they are a natural part of memorial reflections. These feelings of grief often lead to feelings of hope and gratitude.

In John 15:13 Jesus said, “Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends.” The members of our military who have died in service have not only paid the ultimate sacrifice, they have also demonstrated the greatest act of love.

When we remember their sacrifice and look upon their grave stones, the sorrow of their loss should be felt – but also the gratitude and joy that such loving people existed.

This Memorial Day, take time to reflect on those who died, embrace the uncomfortable emotions of grief and let those emotions eventually lead you to a posture of gratitude and joy that such beautiful lives existed; and live your life to the fullest in honor of their sacrifice.