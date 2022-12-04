Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
DEVOTIONAL GUIDE: Sit, stand, walk, run

The Bible describes healthy and unhealthy spiritual postures for believers.

070321.F.PRE.AndySpurlin.jpg
Pastor Andy Spurlin (photo submitted July 1, 2021)
Pastor Andy Spurlin
By Pastor Andy Spurlin
December 04, 2022 07:00 AM
Scripture gives examples of different postures (spiritual attitudes) of a believer.

  • We sit: our rest in Christ that keeps us experiencing God’s peaceful presence and influence. 
  • We stand: our stance on God’s promises to maintain our freedom, prepared against the strategies of the devil to enslave. 
  • We walk: our worthy-of-Him behavior as His followers. 
  • And we run: casting off everything that hinders our relationship with God and quickly pursuing, with an intense pace, to make as much progress as possible toward Him as our goal of maturity in Jesus. 

Ephesians 5:14 also describes the posture of sleeping believers – worldly-behaving believers who act as dead as unbelievers – who are warned to awake from such deadly slumber.
Psalm 1:1 gives types of wrong posture we can possibly err in and fail by degrees: “Blessed is the man who walks not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor stands in the path of sinners, nor sits in the seat of the scornful.”

First, we can walk “in the counsel of the ungodly.” This is a deliberate choice to actively move toward or with what is wrong.

Secondly, we can take the position of “standing in the path that sinners take.” Such people don’t necessarily desire to go in a wrong way as those who “walk” or “run” to evil (Proverbs 6:18), but they “stand” in that way, in the sense that they do not remove themselves from it.

This applies to those who know better, but don’t choose to avoid evil. Ecclesiastes 8:3 warns to not “stand” in an evil situation, or to “stand up” for evil by supporting those who further it.

Finally, we can “sit in the company of the scornful.” Being “scornful” is rebellion against the ways of God (Proverbs 29:8). This isn’t someone who actively seeks evil, but doesn’t remove themselves from it. It is to “sit” with those who do wrong – to passively participate in what isn’t right, because of peer pressure, work pressure, etc..

We may not actively seek evil by “walking” or “running” after it, but we can allow ourselves to stand or “stay put” in wrongdoing, or to be influenced by those around us so that we “sit” with and do not truly separate ourselves from those we know influence us to do wrong.

Our right posture: “And this is love: that we walk in obedience to his commands” (2 John 1:6), “stand firm in the Lord in this way” (Philippians 4:1), and “sit with Him on His throne” (Revelation 3:21).

The common denominator in our positive spiritual “postures” is loving-get-to obedience.

Pastor Andy Spurlin serves at Restoration Christian Church in Park Rapids.

