DEVOTIONAL GUIDE: Moments that transform

Tim Birkhead explains in the May-June 2013 issue of Audubon Magazine that birds have red, green, and blue color receptors like humans have, albeit more of them. Plus, birds have ultraviolet receptors.

Birkhead also notes research seems to indicate birds may have receptors that allow them to see earth’s magnetic fields. Birds’ remarkable vision is why their songs begin just before we see the sunrise.

Each year the church calendar proclaims, “There is more to see.” Jesus takes Peter, James, and John to the top of a mountain. There, “Jesus was transformed in front of them. His face shone like the sun. His clothes became as white as light. Moses and Elijah appeared to them, talking with Jesus” (Matthew 17:1-3).

It’s like those with Jesus were given new receptors to temporarily glimpse the light and life of heaven shine upon earth.

How any of us choose to explain that mountain-top moment 2,000 years ago, we know there are special moments in life. Sometimes we glimpse that there’s more to see.

I recall sitting with the sister of a man whose funeral service I’d conducted. It was a few weeks after the funeral. We were drinking our coffee and I asked her how she was, knowing she and her brother were very close. She shared it had been heart-rending and if I’d asked her a few days earlier she’d have said, “I’m not doing well.”

Then she described when she sat with a coffee cup and her tears mid-morning at the kitchen table. A cardinal arrived just outside her window. It faced the window and stared for what seemed like the longest time.

She was a practical woman. She said, “I know my brother didn’t turn into a cardinal. But, it’s been many years since I’ve seen a cardinal in my yard and never that close. My brother knew I always loved cardinals. It felt like my brother sent me a sign to tell me he was fine – and it was OK for me to be fine again.”

She explained how when the cardinal flew away it was like part of her grief went with it.

I hope you’ve had moments when it seemed a bit of heaven shined through into your life. “Jesus’ face shone like the sun, and his clothes became radiant as light” shortly before his journey to the cross. Every moment when heaven breaks through is meant to transform – so we may find God’s strength amidst life’s challenges.

So, remember a moment when you saw light and goodness shine. Thank God for that moment. Then, tell someone else about your experience. You never know. Sharing your holy moment may help another see Christ’s hope shine just when it is needed most.