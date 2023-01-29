STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
DEVOTIONAL GUIDE: Little margin for error in Christian love

Sometimes, doing what God intends you to do may be a matter of life or death.

Pastor Joel Juni
By Pastor Joel Juni
January 29, 2023 07:00 AM
It’s important that we do what we are created to do – to love God and others. In some cases, there is little margin for error.

I don’t intend to sound too heavy, but I want us to be aware we are essential and that what we do or don’t do can have eternal significance and consequence. Life and death are not solely in our hands, but we may play a part or crucial role in certain circumstances. We are no one’s savior, but there are times when we do play a part in introducing them to the One who can save them.

In my 35 years of life, there have been several life-or-death circumstances I’ve been involved in. I’ve answered several calls over the years where people were contemplating suicide, and I was able to pray with them and get them the help they so desperately needed. I once led a man in a salvation prayer while he was in the hospital, and he passed away later that evening. Recently, within an eight-month span, I was one of the first people to come upon a severe vehicle accident – three times.

In November 2021, I was driving just outside Denver, Colo., around 1 a.m., and we saw a vehicle flipped on its side on the interstate. My friend and I helped two people get out of their SUV and prayed with them while others called 911. In February 2022, I saw a van flipped upside down in a snowy ditch near Ottertail. I stopped my car and yelled to see if anyone was in the van. Several seconds later, the horn started honking! I called 911 and struggled through stomach-deep snow to find an elderly man upside down in his vehicle. Thankfully, he only had minor injuries.

In July 2022, I witnessed a motorcycle accident near Bemidji. One of the bikers was unconscious and had very labored breathing. Another lady and I began praying for him, and soon he began to breathe normally, and a few minutes later, he regained consciousness. He was life-flighted to a nearby hospital and spent several weeks in the ICU. He had a miraculous recovery and was the talk of the hospital!

God wants to use us. God chooses to use us.

Lord, please help us open our eyes, hearts, and lives to You and our neighbor. May we be carriers of Your love, Your glory, and Your goodness! Amen!

MORE FAITH STORIES:
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: The meaning of 'church'
"Church worship now competes with everything from professional sports to kids activities to household chores. ... we can either have a frank conversation about what church can be, or we can continue to watch the pews empty in cherished houses of worship across the country."
January 27, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Lifestyle
Faith Briefs: Jan. 28-Feb.2, 2023
January 26, 2023 04:00 PM
Lifestyle
DEVOTIONAL GUIDE: Create love margins for others
January 22, 2023 07:00 AM
Columns
Finding Faith: How does spending time with God equip us for the week?
January 20, 2023 09:00 AM

Joel Juni and his wife Jennifer are the pastors of Restoration Christian Church in Park Rapids.
