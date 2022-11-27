DEVOTIONAL GUIDE: Know the joy of thanksgiving

In Psalm 95:1-2 we read, “Oh come, let us sing to the Lord; let us make a joyful noise to the rock of our salvation! Let us come into his presence with thanksgiving; let us make a joyful noise to him with songs of praise!”

This Psalm points us to one of the greatest results of thanksgiving: joy. Joy is that great benefit and posture of someone who expresses gratitude. The ecstatic joy at the beginning of Psalm 95 is quickly contrasted later in the Psalm with the opposite of thanksgiving: ungratefulness.

In Psalm 95:8-9 we read, “Do not harden your hearts, as at Meribah, as on the day at Massah in the wilderness, when your fathers put me to the test and put me to the proof, though they had seen my work.”

The names Meribah and Massah mean quarreling and testing. Psalm 95 recounts the historical traveling of the Israelites through the desert on their way to the Promised Land of Israel. At Meribah and Massah, the Israelites grumbled and complained about being thirsty. They exhibited ungratefulness that manifested not in joy but in “hardened hearts.”

Modern psychology has confirmed in numerous studies the benefits of gratitude and thanksgiving. People who express gratitude are far more likely to have greater satisfaction in their relationships, less stress, better physical condition, better sleep, and a greater capacity for joy.

Those who exhibit thanksgiving are much more like those described at the beginning of Psalm 95 than those at the end.

Some who are reading this may be struggling with expressing gratitude and thanksgiving. You may have gone through extraordinarily difficult circumstances, trauma, or have suffered unimaginable losses.

The great thing about gratitude is that it can be expressed even if you do not feel gratitude. Psalm 95 describes behavioral actions that result in joy. Psalm 95 exhorts the reader, “Sing to the Lord,” “Make a joyful noise,” and “Come into his presence with thanksgiving.”

The beauty about joy in thanksgiving is that it can be experienced by anyone regardless of the difficulties they are going through. If the Israelites who had been wandering in the desert for 40 years had exhibited gratitude rather than ungratefulness at Meribah and Massah, they might have experienced joy rather than the pain of an ungrateful heart.

The famous theologian Karl Barth once wrote, “Joy is the simplest form of gratitude.” If you have been struggling during Thanksgiving and the advent season to experience joy, my encouragement to you from Psalm 95 is to begin with expressing gratitude and thanksgiving.

Regardless of your circumstances, begin with gratitude for the small things and work your way up. Be thankful for the smile on the face of another; be thankful for the food that nourishes your body; and be thankful for God who walks with you through the valley of the shadow of death.

Be thankful and experience that great result of thanksgiving – joy.