DEVOTIONAL GUIDE: Know God in moments when you feel small

Some of my favorite places to be are standing at the foot of a mountain, on the ocean's shores, or sitting with my feet over the edge of a canyon. (Sorry, Mom.) Why? I need to be reminded that I’m small. The bigness of these locations gently reminds me that I don't take up as much space as I think I do.

We all need that … right? In a world where we're surrounded by screams that we can do and have whatever we want, we need to be reminded that we are not the most important.

Romans 8:28 says, “And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose.”

We need to be reminded that there are many who love Him. Many who are called. John 3:16 says He sent His son for all, so all are invited to a life with God.

This would mean God is working things together for good for many more people than just me. And in working things together for all of these people, He's still working things out for me too!

ADVERTISEMENT

I don’t believe He brings the bad things into our lives, because His word says He gives good gifts to His children (Matthew 7:11). I do believe that we have an opportunity to see Him unfold something beautiful and see Him in ways we’ve never seen through both the really good things we go through and the terrible things we go through.

If I start to do everything for myself, how do I feel the moment I’m not seeing recognition, praise or credit? I feel let down and betrayed, and I feel hurt and like giving up.

But when I'm living intentionally to give God the credit, I can’t wait to see what He does next! I can’t wait to see how He threads things I think are the end into this beautiful tapestry of life I’m living.

And then, when I see it happen? I know it wasn't me that did it. I know there is Someone bigger than me. I know there is Someone who has more control than I do. I know there is Someone who cares.

I need to be reminded I’m small sometimes, because it’s in this place I realize how little my problems are compared to the Father, God Almighty.