DEVOTIONAL GUIDE: Jesus was a gift from God

Isaiah wrote prophetically in Isaiah 9:7 about the two times Jesus would come to the earth: “For unto us a Child is born, unto us a Son is given” (the first time) “and the government will be upon His shoulder” (the second and final time).

Jesus first came as a child born and a Son given, roughly 750 years after Isaiah’s writing these things and that Jesus would be born of a virgin (Isaiah 7:4).

As God’s Son, He could only be “given,” as He has always existed from everlasting to everlasting (Psalm 90:2). So Jesus was born as a child, yet also as God’s only Son was given.

Jesus was a Gift (John 1:14, 3:16). Jesus was of divine origin – fully God and fully human.

Then in the same verse, Isaiah jumps to the second time Jesus will yet come as “lightning from the east to the west” at the start of His 1,000-year reign on the earth (Millennium), where the “government (dominion) shall be upon His shoulder.”

The governments are not on His shoulders today, but there is coming a day when they will be.

Isaiah then continues in the next verse, “that of His dominion there will be no end.” The Message Bible states “there’ll be no limits to the wholeness He brings” (Isaiah 9:7).

“God sent his Son, born among us of a woman, born under the conditions of the law so that he might redeem those of us who have been kidnapped by the law. Thus we have been set free to experience our rightful heritage. You can tell for sure that you are now fully adopted as his own children because God sent the Spirit of his Son into our lives crying out, ‘Papa! Father!’ Doesn't that privilege of intimate conversation with God make it plain that you are not a slave, but a child? And if you are a child, you're also an heir, with complete access to the inheritance” (Galatians 4:4-7, The Message).

So, God sent His Son to be born of a woman, to experience life under the same conditions as human beings. But, because He lived sinlessly, because He was our Creator, He had the power to pay for our sins. And by His agency, we could, by God's grace and the indwelling of God's Spirit, become God's children and heirs with Christ.

Under law, the burden was on us to perform. Under grace, the burden is on what Christ has performed on the cross. God’s great gift to us all wrapped up in the name, "Jesus" – Savior!

Pastor Andy Spurlin serves at Restoration Christian Church in Park Rapids.