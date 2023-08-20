DEVOTIONAL GUIDE: How refreshing when folks do good without seeking glory

As we enjoy the end of official summer, I find it a law that time travels as fast this time of year as it drags in March. August is beautiful – not too hot, not too cold.

We are blessed with good people who neither want to be public about their good works nor do they care if anyone knows. Newspapers are obligated to share with us those who commit crime, and this paper does go out of its way to feature “good news” stories. Support those who support the good, and the local hometown newspapers and radio stations are the best at it.

Early one afternoon my son, Lealan, and I were driving to the Hubbard County Transfer Station. In our snowmobile trailer was an assortment of “treasures” that we were only too glad to unload. Bearly Used and the Salvage Depot do so much good recycling merchandise to those who must stretch their dollars to make ends meet.

The Hubbard County Developmental Achievement Center is an outlet that serves the common good.

It is also exciting to see the new Head Start facility next to MAHUBE-OTWA. Here is another mission dedicated to giving children the tools needed to thrive in public school as well as schooling at home.

Lealan was driving and a motorist came around a blind corner, forcing us to drive through a shallow ditch. I hope they learned to slow down and not assume in the future. On the city street, our trailer was hanging by the chains. We could not return the trailer to the 2-inch ball. The bouncing and popping of the hitch caused it to be bent. We were stuck.

Coming out of their homes, two strangers helped us. It was complicated and took the better part of an hour. But without any complaint, they stuck with us until the trailer was able to ride the hitch. Fortunately, we live in town and, driving slowly, we nursed the trailer home.

Jesus describes such kindness when he said that the “right hand does not know what the left hand is doing.” This describes what our community does very well: Helping out without thought of self.

Have a great summer!

Rev. Steve Norby serves as lead pastor of Calvary Lutheran Church in Park Rapids.