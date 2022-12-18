Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

DEVOTIONAL GUIDE: Follow your heart?

Reality check: “The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately sick” (Jeremiah 17:9).

070321.F.PRE.AndySpurlin.jpg
Pastor Andy Spurlin (photo submitted July 1, 2021)
Pastor Andy Spurlin
By Pastor Andy Spurlin
December 18, 2022 07:06 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

To “follow your heart” is our culture’s overarching perception of “the good life.” It seems like a simple and liberating way to true happiness, but it's anything but.

Our hearts have a disease that requires God's remedy: “The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately sick” (Jeremiah 17:9).

Jesus lists symptoms of this disease: “It is … out of a person’s heart, that evil thoughts come—sexual immorality, theft, murder, adultery, greed, malice, deceit, lewdness, envy, slander, arrogance and folly. All these evils come from inside and defile a person” (Mark 7:20-23).

The truth is, no one lies to us more than our own hearts. Our hearts are faulty compasses that don’t point us to the truth; they just tell us what we want.

To “follow your heart” is a worldview that trusts each individual to know what will make them happy and what will be in their own best interests. But that trust is misplaced. An evil heart is an untrustworthy guide in the search for a good life.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is a way which seems right unto a man, but the end thereof are the ways of death” (Proverbs 14:12).

We’re to follow God’s heart! Happiness and meaning aren’t goals achieved by pursuing them. They’re only achieved by pursuing God, who grants us happiness as a byproduct of our relationship with Him and a life rightly lived.

Freedom is doing what you love to do, if you love to do what you ought to do. We are free to love as God loved, but there is no such thing as free love. Love is never cheap. It’s always costly. That is why many reserve love unashamedly for themselves. Love can be Christless where all we do is take.

Our hearts are always full of desires. We won’t discover lasting liberty by indulging in whatever we want, but by letting God transform our desires. “Delight yourself in the LORD, and he will give you the desires of your heart” (Psalm 37:4).

“If your first concern is to look after yourself, you’ll never find yourself. But if you forget about yourself and look to me, you’ll find both yourself and me” (Matthew 10:39).

Jesus warns His followers: “Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth, …but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven” (Matthew 6:19-20).

Jesus then added: “For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also” (v. 21).

“Steep your life in God-reality, God-initiative, God-provisions. Don’t worry about missing out. You’ll find all your everyday human concerns will be met.” (Matthew 6:33).

ADVERTISEMENT

Pastor Andy Spurlin serves at Restoration Christian Church in Park Rapids. References to Matthew 10:39 and 6:33 are taken from “The Message” translation.

MORE FAITH STORIES:
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: The unrealistic expectations for Christmas
"There is nothing as humans that we can do to better the Christmas story. Period. ... The rest is just human trappings."
December 23, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Lifestyle
Faith Briefs: Dec. 24-30, 2022
December 22, 2022 04:00 PM
Columns
Finding Faith: A celebration of peace
December 16, 2022 09:30 AM
Lifestyle
Faith Briefs: Dec. 17-23, 2022
December 15, 2022 04:00 PM

Related Topics: RELIGIONFAITH
Pastor Andy Spurlin
By Pastor Andy Spurlin
Pastor Andy Spurlin serves at Restoration Christian Church in Park Rapids.
What to read next
Christmas table scene of mixed sweets and cookies. Above view ov
Lifestyle
NORTHWOODS COOKS: Cooking with children
Readers are invited to submit their favorite recipes to enjoy, along with a note about what makes them special. Send recipes to lskarpness@parkrapidsenterprise.com.
December 23, 2022 12:46 PM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
Mushrooms 1.jpg
Lifestyle
Sausage stuffed mushrooms are the perfect food for holiday gatherings
Italian sausage, onion, garlic and a medley of cheeses are combined to create a savory and delicious filling for the mushrooms.
December 21, 2022 07:22 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
Hojaldres de Torrelavega, Cantabria, Spain. with buttercream, de
Lifestyle
NORTHWOODS COOKS: Christmas breads for sharing
Readers are invited to submit their favorite recipes to enjoy, along with a note about what makes them special. Send recipes to lskarpness@parkrapidsenterprise.com.
December 17, 2022 10:47 AM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
Sweet Autumn Clematis Dec. 2022.jpg
Lifestyle
Fielding questions: Reader shares beautiful vine, poinsettia problems, potatoes sprouting
In this week's Fielding Questions, Don Kinzler answers questions about wilting poinsettias and why home-grown potatoes sprout earlier than those bought at the store.
December 17, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler