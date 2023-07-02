DEVOTIONAL GUIDE: Experience your true Independence Day—in Christ

As we celebrate Independence Day, we as Americans have a unique perspective on freedom.

MORE FAITH STORIES:







Our country, like few others in world history, enjoys liberties only dreamed of by most of the world. If I do not like what the rulers of my country do, I am free to speak about it, print papers and disseminate my negative opinions, and go out in public to freely protest my disgust, not only is no one allowed to stop me, but if someone does, the full weight of the law, presided over by those same rulers, will protect me and defend me in court. What a system of liberty! What freedom!

Yet, then, why do we live like we have no freedoms? Why, when we have the freedom to explore, to create, to conquer and to improve, do we find ourselves in bondage? We are free to form our own opinions, but find ourselves slavishly repeating the talking points given to us. We are free to use our time to do good, and yet often catch ourselves wasting that time. We are free to practice religion, but do we? We are free to write about what is right or wrong about our society, but when was the last time you did so in more than 160 characters? Why do we choose bondage over freedom?

Partly, because there is safety in bondage. Yes, in a cage you may not be able to roam, but no one can get to you, either. No one can come after you, because you are safe behind bars.

Partly, because there is comfort in routine. The desire for freedom of religion took pilgrims dangerously across the sea, while others were content to reside in comfort under a state church in their home country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Partly, because we don’t really understand the potential of freedom. We have no idea what we might do, if we realize the freedom we have.

You may not immediately realize any spiritual parallels, so let me be blunt. Jesus Christ has provided freedom from sin through His blood and His cross. Paul said in Romans 6:17-18, “But God be thanked, that ye were the servants of sin, but ye have obeyed from the heart that form of doctrine which was delivered you. Being then made free from sin, ye became the servants of righteousness.”

There needs to come a day where you realize the heinous slavery of sin (ALL sin) and turn to the Liberator for the freedom you need. The problem for most of us is that we do not consider sin as chains. We see religious people as enslaved in their traditions, and so choose the freedom of sin. But while sin’s chains seem light, they are deceitful, unbreakable and dangerous.

Paul speaks of this in Romans 7, and cries out, “O wretched man that I am! Who shall deliver me?”

Understand your slavery to sin, which will end in the death of your spirit, and then you can call out for true freedom from the One who tasted death for every man, bringing freedom to all who trust in Him.

Don’t stay in your chains just because you are used to them. Don’t stay because you feel safe. Experience true freedom in Christ this Independence Day.

Pastor Joshua Hawn serves at First Baptist Church in Park Rapids.