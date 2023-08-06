DEVOTIONAL GUIDE: All we can do is sigh and show up

Romans 8:26 says, “Likewise the Spirit helps us in our weakness; for we do not know how to pray as we ought, but that very Spirit intercedes with sighs too deep for words.”

There are events that leave us speechless. For the “Greatest Generation,” it was the explosion of the USS Arizona at Pearl Harbor. For my generation, it was a secret service agent climbing the trunk of a racing Lincoln, taking hold of Jackie Kennedy as her husband slumped over from an assassin’s bullet. For those born in this century, it is watching in real time Tower 1 burning as an airliner enters Tower 2. These are times that a society or a country produce “sighs too deep for words.”

On a personal level, we react individually when the people we love are hurt or die. In “The Breaking of Silence,” Frederick Buechner writes, “This is what I think, in essence, prayer is. It is the breaking of silence. This is the need to be known and the need to know. Prayer is the sound made by our deepest aloneness.”

He goes on to say that what he is talking about is “broken fragments of prayer that people use without thinking of them as prayers, something happens, and you might say, ‘God help us’ or invoke the Lord’s name and title, the poor, crippled prayers that are hidden in the minor blasphemies of people for whom in every sense God is dead except that they still have to speak to him if only through clenched teeth.

“People pray because they cannot help it. Prayer is not for the wise, not for the prudent, not for the sophisticated. Instead, it is for those who recognize that in the face of their deepest needs, all their wisdom is quite helpless. It is for those who are willing to persist in doing something that is both childish and crucial.”

With childlike trust in a God who listens to sighs too deep for words, it is crucial that Jesus enters our pain without judgment. Whether we drop off a hot dish or give a hug without saying anything, we also enter broken hearts.

Professor Arndt Halverson taught that the Holy Spirit can’t use us unless we show up. With social media, sending a card or a letter as well as attending a funeral or a wake, I tell you: the Holy Spirits uses us even when without words all we can do is sigh and show up.

A farmer from my first parish told me, “Pastor, we must remember that the church is a hospital for sinners and not a museum for the saints.”

God bless you and know there is a church/hospital thrilled when you show up.

This column was previously printed in the Aug. 26, 2017 Park Rapids Enterprise. Rev. Steve Norby serves as lead pastor of Calvary Lutheran Church in Park Rapids.