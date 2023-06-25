Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, June 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

DEVOTIONAL GUIDE: A shadow is simply something blocking the light

When your feelings loom bigger and scarier than you can handle, turn toward God and his light.

060323.WEB.PRE.JenniferJuni.jpg
Pastor Jennifer Juni
Contributed / Jennifer Juni
Pastor Jennifer Juni
By Pastor Jennifer Juni
Today at 7:00 AM

I remember one time when I was watching my friends’ kiddos and we went on a walk at night. As we were walking, we saw shadows of branches moving alongside houses and a couple of the kids mentioned how scary that looked.

MORE FAITH STORIES:

I asked them to look at the source of the shadow and asked them if they thought that was scary. They all agreed that the tree itself wasn’t scary; it was just the shapes it made on the wall that freaked them out a little bit. I explained to them that every shadow was simply made by an object that was blocking the light.

Once they understood this, we started to play a game where we found the objects creating all the shadows we saw. To find this, we needed to find the source of light and figure out what was between the light and where the shadow was. It made such a difference to the kids, knowing that the shadow wasn’t actually anything but the silhouette of an object.

I think that too often we are afraid of our “dark” feelings. Shame, anger, grief, sadness, loneliness ... the list could go on. We feel it’s really a part of who we are, and we’re terrified of what it might do.

But what if we realized those feelings are simply something the light of the Father is being blocked by? Those feelings of inadequacy, guilt, hopelessness – their shadow only seems bigger than it actually is.

ADVERTISEMENT

So what is the actual issue? What is the “object” blocking the light? Usually, it’s a lie we grabbed onto at some point in our lives and believed as truth.

Maybe a parent told us we would never amount to anything. Maybe a high school sweetheart left us for the thinner/fitter classmate. Maybe no matter how hard we tried we were always told what we could do better. Whatever the lie, God is already shining His light on it. We just need to look and let Him speak truth over us and our tender hearts.

So the shadows of feelings that you feel are bigger and scarier than you can handle? Just turn toward God and find His light, then let Him show you what is blocking it from shining fully through your life.

They’re simply shadows. They’re not you. Shine on.

Pastor Jennifer Juni
By Pastor Jennifer Juni
Jennifer Juni and her husband Joel are the pastors of Restoration Christian Church in Park Rapids.
What To Read Next
One pan tomato basil chicken and rice in a black cast-iron skillet on the wooden rustic table, top view.
Lifestyle
NORTHWOODS COOKS: Stay cool with one-pot Mediterranean meals
June 24, 2023 10:44 AM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
062423.F.FF.GrowingTogether.1
Lifestyle
Maples turning yellow an ongoing problem
June 24, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
EP Alexandria.jpg
Lifestyle
Community Calendar for Douglas County area
June 22, 2023 06:00 PM
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
070721.N.PRE.BullsJohnSmith2BEST.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Professional rodeo brings ‘Yellowstone’ to Park Rapids
June 23, 2023 06:09 AM
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
070721.N.PRE.BullsBlaineBeatyFrazee.jpg
Local
Pro bull rider from Frazee to compete at Park Rapids rodeo next weekend
June 23, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Vicki Gerdes
4346098+Marijuana_Plant_03.JPG
Local
Cannabis use addressed by Nevis City Council
June 20, 2023 12:52 PM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
Copy of 082119.N.PRE.AkeleySeniorCenterCityHall.jpg
Local
Akeley's share of Hwy. 34 project nearly $220K
June 20, 2023 06:27 AM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness