DEVOTIONAL GUIDE: A shadow is simply something blocking the light

I remember one time when I was watching my friends’ kiddos and we went on a walk at night. As we were walking, we saw shadows of branches moving alongside houses and a couple of the kids mentioned how scary that looked.

I asked them to look at the source of the shadow and asked them if they thought that was scary. They all agreed that the tree itself wasn’t scary; it was just the shapes it made on the wall that freaked them out a little bit. I explained to them that every shadow was simply made by an object that was blocking the light.

Once they understood this, we started to play a game where we found the objects creating all the shadows we saw. To find this, we needed to find the source of light and figure out what was between the light and where the shadow was. It made such a difference to the kids, knowing that the shadow wasn’t actually anything but the silhouette of an object.

I think that too often we are afraid of our “dark” feelings. Shame, anger, grief, sadness, loneliness ... the list could go on. We feel it’s really a part of who we are, and we’re terrified of what it might do.

But what if we realized those feelings are simply something the light of the Father is being blocked by? Those feelings of inadequacy, guilt, hopelessness – their shadow only seems bigger than it actually is.

So what is the actual issue? What is the “object” blocking the light? Usually, it’s a lie we grabbed onto at some point in our lives and believed as truth.

Maybe a parent told us we would never amount to anything. Maybe a high school sweetheart left us for the thinner/fitter classmate. Maybe no matter how hard we tried we were always told what we could do better. Whatever the lie, God is already shining His light on it. We just need to look and let Him speak truth over us and our tender hearts.

So the shadows of feelings that you feel are bigger and scarier than you can handle? Just turn toward God and find His light, then let Him show you what is blocking it from shining fully through your life.

They’re simply shadows. They’re not you. Shine on.