DEVOTIONAL GUIDE: How can you please God?

Have you ever felt the frustration of vainly trying to please someone?

You have a child who is never satisfied with the things you provide for them. You have a friend that despite your best efforts, always fails to be happy with your decisions and attempts to show kindness. You have a neighbor that refuses to accept any decisions you make about the way you want to live. Maybe you have a spouse that you realize is impossible to please. It’s frustrating, isn’t it?

We might be tempted to feel this about God, too. “No matter what I do, I feel like He’s never happy.”

You try to avoid the big sins, and then Jesus says things like: “Whosoever looketh on a woman to lust after her hath committed adultery with her already in his heart” (Matthew 5:28).

You try to keep as many of the commands as possible, then James 2:10 says, “Whosoever shall keep the whole law, and yet offend in one point, he is guilty of all.”

What’s worse, it’s not just that we want to please God and can’t, but if we come to the end of our lives and aren’t pleasing God, there is only punishment for us. So it behooves us to find out how to please God.

How can we do it? Some might be tempted to think that religious ceremonies such as baptism, confirmation, church attendance, or tithing might please God. But the biblical answer for how to please God is found in Hebrews 11:6: “But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him.”

What pleases God? Faith. What is faith? It is not a warm fuzzy feeling, but it is based on promises. We might substitute the words “believe” or “trust.” When God makes a proclamation and we believe Him, that is faith. We are saying, “Yes! God, I am trusting that you are telling the truth!”

When we are afraid and yet we believe God’s promise of Hebrews 13:5 (“I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee”), we are exercising faith.

When we are tempted to worry but we remember the provision of God in Philippians 4:19 (“My God shall supply all your need”), that faith and trust pleases God.

When we feel our own righteousness and good works can please God, and we turn from them and say, “God, I have nothing good to offer you. My righteousness is like a filthy rag. But I believe in your provision of righteousness!” that pleases God.

What pleases God? Our turning from our own good works to the only good work: the work of Christ on the cross.

What pleases God? Our belief in the substitutionary atonement of Christ on our behalf.

What pleases God? Our reliance on Christ’s shed blood as the only acceptable sacrifice to satisfy the wrath of God.

It isn’t hard to please God. He asks for nothing from you but your faith.

Pastor Joshua Hawn serves at First Baptist Church in Park Rapids.