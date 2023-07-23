DEVOTIONAL GUIDE: God provides the standard – and the cure

The old funny story goes like this: A preacher asked a man on the street, “Are you a sinner?” The man replies, “Well, I’m not perfect, but at least I’m not a thief!”

The preacher goes to the county jail and asks a thief, “Are you a sinner?” “No!” says the thief, “I may have stolen something, but at least I’m not a murderer!”

The preacher goes to prison and finds the murderer: “Are you sinner?” The homicidal man shakes his head and says, “Well, I may have killed someone, but at least I’m not like those hypocrites who go to church every Sunday!”

You can always find someone who is a worse sinner than you, and pass off the definition of “sinner” onto them.

We tend to look at our own sins like a satellite, making big things look small, and the sins of others like a telescope, making sins as big as they appear.

Proverbs 16:2 affirms this: “All the ways of a man are clean in his own eyes.” Leave the definition of sin up to us and we will not downplay it. Part of this is because of guilt, part of it is because we want what we want: “Yes, I do bad things, but I don’t want to feel bad about them!”

However, freedom from sin and its consequences will not happen unless we are honest about our sins. The last part of Proverbs 16:2 says, “But the LORD weigheth the spirits.”

Yes, all the ways of a man are clean in his own eyes, but man is not the standard. It is God who weighs the souls of man, and finds them wanting. We should not talk about standards of sin, but standards of holiness. God is holy, and He alone can dictate what deviates from His holiness.

Jesus talked about this on the Sermon on the Mount, where He says, “Ye have heard that it was said by them of old time, ‘Thou shalt not kill;’ and whosoever shall kill shall be in danger of the judgment, but I say unto you, That whosoever is angry with his brother without a cause shall be in danger of the judgment. … Whosoever shall say, ‘Thou fool,’ shall be in danger of hell fire.”

He goes on to say, “Ye have heard that it was said by them of old time, ‘Thou shalt not commit adultery:’ But I say unto you, That whosoever looketh on a woman to lust after her hath committed adultery with her already in his heart.”

Yes, you may consider yourself clean and not a sinner, but God says otherwise.

This would be a devastating prospect for us, were it not for the provision of Jesus Christ. He died to take our punishment on Himself, and offers full and free forgiveness to all who will trust in Him.

Only Jesus meets the standard of God, and only His righteousness will get you into heaven. If you will admit you are a sinner, you are ready to get real righteousness, not holiness manufactured by your own definition.

Pastor Joshua Hawn serves at First Baptist Church in Park Rapids.