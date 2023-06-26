Bridge player gets 100th birthday bash

Betty Corwin, matriarch of the Corwin Automotive empire, celebrated her 100th birthday Thursday, June 22 at the Park Rapids Senior Center.

According to a media release from the senior center, Corwin is a crack bridge player who has been playing in a duplicate league at the senior center for the past decade. Duplicate bridge is a competitive game in which players all play the same hands and compare scores at the end of the day.

Corwin spends her winters in Tucson, and lives on Big Sand Lake north of Park Rapids with two of her four children during the summer, the release states. She was a well-known watercolor artist in Fargo, where she and her late husband, Charlie, started a car dealership that grew to locations in three states. Her grandsons now run the business.

At her party, Corwin thanked her fellow bridge players and said turning 100 “wasn’t all that bad,” with a laugh.