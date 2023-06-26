Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bridge player gets 100th birthday bash

Betty Corwin is known as a crack bridge player at the Park Rapids Senior Center.

BettyCorwin.062823.E.PRE.4352.jpg
Betty Corwin, 100, celebrates her birthday Thursday, June 22 at the Park Rapids Senior Center.
Contributed / Sarah Smith
By Staff reports
Today at 12:25 PM

Betty Corwin, matriarch of the Corwin Automotive empire, celebrated her 100th birthday Thursday, June 22 at the Park Rapids Senior Center.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:

According to a media release from the senior center, Corwin is a crack bridge player who has been playing in a duplicate league at the senior center for the past decade. Duplicate bridge is a competitive game in which players all play the same hands and compare scores at the end of the day.

Corwin spends her winters in Tucson, and lives on Big Sand Lake north of Park Rapids with two of her four children during the summer, the release states. She was a well-known watercolor artist in Fargo, where she and her late husband, Charlie, started a car dealership that grew to locations in three states. Her grandsons now run the business.

At her party, Corwin thanked her fellow bridge players and said turning 100 “wasn’t all that bad,” with a laugh.

CorwinBirthdayParty.062823.E.PRE.4355.jpg
The duplicate bridge league at the Park Rapids Senior Center throws a 100th birthday bash for Betty Corwin (front row, to the right of center) on Thursday, June 22.
Contributed / Sarah Smith

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
