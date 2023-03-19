99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Wolff giving artist talk at Park Rapids Library

The March 20 discussion will focus on the challenges and rewards of shooting winter scenes for his collection, "Reflections of Northern Minnesota."

031823.E.PRE.LowellWolffPhotography.jpg
Photography by Lowell Wolff is currently on display in the Park Rapids Area Library until the end of March. An artist talk is scheduled at 5 p.m. Monday, March 20, 2023, at the library.
Contributed / Lowell Wolff
By Staff reports
Today at 9:43 AM

Images from Lowell Wolff’s collection, “Reflections of Northern Minnesota,” are on display at the Park Rapids Area Library until the end of March.

As part of the exhibit, he will be giving an artist talk, focused on the challenges and rewards of adding winter scenes to the collection, from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday, March 20 at the library.

Come early and see the collection. Then see images not currently in the collection, and hear about tools and techniques used to get winter images on the north shore of Lake Superior during the coldest months of the year.

The talk is free and open to the public.

