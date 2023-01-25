Winter band concert showcases students’ progress

The winter band concert Monday at Century School showed just how far students can progress from sixth-grade beginners to high school veterans who can really make music.

The sixth-grade band opens the Park Rapids Area Schools' winter band concert Jan. 23, 2023 with "Pieces of Eight" by Robert Sheldon. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Sixth graders played “Pieces of Eight” and “Rock This Band” by Robert Sheldon, an arrangement of Queen songs called “Power Rock” by John Higgins, and a series of tunes demonstrating each band section’s progress since the start of the school year.

Led by John Cook, the seventh-grade band plays "Secret Agent Man," arranged by Ralph Reed, during the Park Rapids Area Schools' winter concert on Jan. 23, 2023. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Seventh graders played a silly piece by Ware S. Mahorn called “Mouthpiece Mania,” featuring disconnected trumpet mouthpieces in a medley of familiar classical tunes. They followed up with Joseph Compello’s “Mr. Sax Rocks Again,” highlighting the saxophone section, and Ralph Ford’s arrangement of “Secret Agent Man.”

The seventh-grade trumpet section honks artistically into their disconnected mouthpieces in the satirical piece "Mouthpiece Mania" during the grade 6-12 band concert Jan. 23, 2023 at Century School in Park Rapids. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Eighth graders played “Tweet Boom Crash” by John Edmonson, “Snow Globe” by Robert Sheldon” and “Fernando’s Fandango” by Ed Huckeby.

The eighth-grade band performs "Tweet Boom Crash" during the Park Rapids Area Schools' winter concert on Jan. 23, 2023. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

The high school Concert Band played Larry Neeck’s “Force of Destiny,” Dutch composer Jacob de Haan’s “Yellow Mountains,” “Valdres” by Norwegian bandleader Johannes Hanssen and “Forged in Fire” by Rob Romeyn.

A mass grade 6-12 band closed the Park Rapids Area Schools' winter concert on Jan. 23, 2023 with arrangements of Survivor's "Eye of the Tiger" and Steppenwolf's "Born to Be Wild." Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

Director John Cook wrapped up the program with a pair of pieces for the mass band, including Doug Adams’ arrangement of the Survivor song “Eye of the Tiger” and Michael Sweeney’s setting of Steppenwolf’s “Born to Be Wild.”