Winter band concert showcases students’ progress
Musical maturity grew before the audience's eyes Jan. 23 at Century School in Park Rapids.
The winter band concert Monday at Century School showed just how far students can progress from sixth-grade beginners to high school veterans who can really make music.
Sixth graders played “Pieces of Eight” and “Rock This Band” by Robert Sheldon, an arrangement of Queen songs called “Power Rock” by John Higgins, and a series of tunes demonstrating each band section’s progress since the start of the school year.
Seventh graders played a silly piece by Ware S. Mahorn called “Mouthpiece Mania,” featuring disconnected trumpet mouthpieces in a medley of familiar classical tunes. They followed up with Joseph Compello’s “Mr. Sax Rocks Again,” highlighting the saxophone section, and Ralph Ford’s arrangement of “Secret Agent Man.”
Eighth graders played “Tweet Boom Crash” by John Edmonson, “Snow Globe” by Robert Sheldon” and “Fernando’s Fandango” by Ed Huckeby.
The high school Concert Band played Larry Neeck’s “Force of Destiny,” Dutch composer Jacob de Haan’s “Yellow Mountains,” “Valdres” by Norwegian bandleader Johannes Hanssen and “Forged in Fire” by Rob Romeyn.
ADVERTISEMENT
Director John Cook wrapped up the program with a pair of pieces for the mass band, including Doug Adams’ arrangement of the Survivor song “Eye of the Tiger” and Michael Sweeney’s setting of Steppenwolf’s “Born to Be Wild.”