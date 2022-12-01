Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Winner of Bemidji Poetry SLAM! will compete in Mpls.

Watermark Art Center is hosting the next Spoken Word Poetry SLAM! on Thursday Dec. 15 at Fozzie's Bar-B-Q in Bemidji.

Poetry SLAM
Contributed / Watermark Art Center
By Staff reports
December 01, 2022 10:42 AM
The Watermark Art Center has revived poetry slams. The next Spoken Word Poetry SLAM! will be held on Thursday Dec. 15 at Fozzie's Smokin Bar-B-Q in Bemidji.

Sign-in begins at 6:30 p.m., with performances at 7 p.m. There is no fee to participate or watch.

Along with the $100 first place cash prize, the winner will be awarded a one-year membership in the League of Minnesota Poets and a guaranteed slot in the league’s BlackBerry Peach National Slam Qualifier in Minneapolis in May 2023.

The winner from there will go on to the 2023 National BlackBerry Peach Slam, where thousands of dollars are awarded. That National Slam will be held June 21-25 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Poets should prepare three original SLAM! poems, each under three minutes reading time. Judges, selected from the audience, give each reading a score on a scale of 1 to 10. The poets with highest scores move forward to a second, then third round. The top three in the final round win cash prizes of $100, $50 and $25.

For more information, visit WatermarkArtCenter.org .

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
