Winner of Bemidji Poetry SLAM! will compete in Mpls.

The Watermark Art Center has revived poetry slams. The next Spoken Word Poetry SLAM! will be held on Thursday Dec. 15 at Fozzie's Smokin Bar-B-Q in Bemidji.

Sign-in begins at 6:30 p.m., with performances at 7 p.m. There is no fee to participate or watch.

Along with the $100 first place cash prize, the winner will be awarded a one-year membership in the League of Minnesota Poets and a guaranteed slot in the league’s BlackBerry Peach National Slam Qualifier in Minneapolis in May 2023.

The winner from there will go on to the 2023 National BlackBerry Peach Slam, where thousands of dollars are awarded. That National Slam will be held June 21-25 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Poets should prepare three original SLAM! poems, each under three minutes reading time. Judges, selected from the audience, give each reading a score on a scale of 1 to 10. The poets with highest scores move forward to a second, then third round. The top three in the final round win cash prizes of $100, $50 and $25.

For more information, visit WatermarkArtCenter.org .