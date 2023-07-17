Wilkinson James plays at Sounds of Spirit Lake

Sounds of Spirit Lake will feature Minneapolis-based band Wilkinson James at 7 p.m. Friday, July 21.

According to the Minneapolis band’s website, some might call them “the offspring of June Carter Cash and Townes Van Zandt. But then we slide into those big-band torch songs with sweet saxophone sweeping into the mix … and those straight-up Dylanesque folk tunes. And then there’s maybe a touch of Etta James. We’re a little bit of all of those.”

Band members include singer-songwriter Liz Wilkinson and AJ Scheiber, joined over the years by Jesse Stone (resonator), Dan Andreasen (sax), Chris Stevens (bass), Josh Braun (dobro), Jeremy Hauer (drums) and Celeste Grimm (fiddle, violin). At times they also call in Ross Willits (stand-up bass), Sam Stevens (drums) and Danger Dave Strahan (electric guitar).

The concert will be in Menahga, outdoors on the shore of Spirit Lake near the fishing pier. Bring your own lawn chairs. In case of rain, the concert will move into the Menahga School.

The activity is made possible, in part, by a grant from the Five Wings Art Council, through a legislative appropriation from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.