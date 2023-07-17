6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wilkinson James plays at Sounds of Spirit Lake

The Minneapolis-based band testifies to an eclectic range of musical influences.

Wilkinson James, a Minneapolis-based band, performs at Sounds of Spirit Lake at 7 p.m. Friday, July 21.
By Staff reports
Sounds of Spirit Lake will feature Minneapolis-based band Wilkinson James at 7 p.m. Friday, July 21.

According to the Minneapolis band’s website, some might call them “the offspring of June Carter Cash and Townes Van Zandt. But then we slide into those big-band torch songs with sweet saxophone sweeping into the mix … and those straight-up Dylanesque folk tunes. And then there’s maybe a touch of Etta James. We’re a little bit of all of those.”

Band members include singer-songwriter Liz Wilkinson and AJ Scheiber, joined over the years by Jesse Stone (resonator), Dan Andreasen (sax), Chris Stevens (bass), Josh Braun (dobro), Jeremy Hauer (drums) and Celeste Grimm (fiddle, violin). At times they also call in Ross Willits (stand-up bass), Sam Stevens (drums) and Danger Dave Strahan (electric guitar).

The concert will be in Menahga, outdoors on the shore of Spirit Lake near the fishing pier. Bring your own lawn chairs. In case of rain, the concert will move into the Menahga School.

The activity is made possible, in part, by a grant from the Five Wings Art Council, through a legislative appropriation from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
