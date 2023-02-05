99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
|
At least partially produced automatically using information provided by a source.

‘Wild Whimsy of the Northwoods’ coming to Watermark

Diamond Knispel's paintings, accompanied by short stories, explore the shifting light as different creatures emerge from the forest during a warm spring day.

012523.E.PRE.InAndOutOfTheThicket.jpg
Diamond Knispel's acrylic on canvas work "In and Out of the Thicket" is among the artworks on display during the artist's "Wild Whimsy of the Northwoods" exhibit, Feb. 10 to April 28, 2023 at the Watermark in Bemidji.
Contributed / Watermark Art Center
By Staff reports
February 05, 2023 02:13 PM
Share
Local artist Diamond Knispel’s exhibit “Wild Whimsy of the Northwoods” will be on display from Feb. 10 through April 28 at the Watermark Art Center in Bemidji.

The Watermark will give a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 to welcome Knispel’s intricate paintings, featuring a warm spring day in the hidden lives of the wild world’s flora and fauna.

According to a news release, "The exhibit progresses from early morning through the day, examining a shifting tableau as the light changes and different forest dwellers emerge. Each artwork comes with its own short story reflecting on their subjects and digging deeper into Knispel’s human experiences that influenced her paint strokes and color choices."

Watermark galleries are free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call 218-444-7570 or visit watermarkartcenter.org.

By Staff reports
