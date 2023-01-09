‘What We Were Given’ reception Jan. 14 at Watermark

A reception for the artists and allies of Manidoo Ogitigaan and their exhibit Gaa-miinigoowiziyan (“What We Were Given”) will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Watermark Art Center.

The exhibit showcases cultural knowledge and art forms revitalized by their organization and their Anishinaabe connections spanning the U.S. and Canada. It runs through Feb. 18 in Watermark’s Miikanan Gallery.

Manidoo Ogitigaan is a Native grassroots organization based in Bemidji. Together with the Michigan-based Great Lakes Lifeways Institute and Obaashing University, they teach, share and relearn such land-based life skills as birch bark canoe building, basketry, woodworking and weaving.

In association with the exhibit, Mary Moose, a first-language Ojibwe and Cree speaker from Nishnawbe-Aski Nation in Ontario, Canada, will represent Ojibwe storytelling from 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 3, and Ojibwe star knowledge with Joseph Sutherland from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Watermark.

No registration or charge is required to attend. Watermark galleries are free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call 218-444-7570.