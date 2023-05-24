99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Watermark shows Chholing Taha’s ‘Clans Gather’

The multi-discipline artist will share her holistic artistic approach during a reception on June 17.

"Clans Gather," an exhibit of Chholing Taha's multi-discipline art, is on view from May 26 to Aug. 12, 2023, at the Watermark Art Center's Miikanan Gallery.
By Staff reports
The Watermark Art Center presents multi-discipline artist Chholing Taha with her exhibit “Clans Gather” from May 26 to Aug. 12 in the Miikanan Gallery.

A reception with Taha will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on June 17.

Taha’s art seeks to “focus our lenses,” according to a Watermark press release, "using holistic artistic practice to communicate her heritage and experience while encouraging others to understand and resonate with their own lived and inherited experience."

Taha says “Clans Gather” acknowledges “that all life is interconnected. The greatest power we have is when we interconnect as one on all levels of life, from prayers, being human, admiring the dragonfly to knowing where we stand with the star systems.”

Images of her work will be available online after May 26 at watermarkartcenter.org . There is no charge to attend the reception. Watermark galleries are free and open to the public.

