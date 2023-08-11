Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Watermark hosts ‘An Abstract Conversation’

Artists Eric Lindell and Ralph A. Hanggi, Jr. will use art to hold a dialogue from Aug. 11 to Oct. 21 at the Watermark Art Center.

HangiiGerrysDream.080523.E.PRE.jpg
Ralph A. Hanggi, Jr.'s work "Gerry's Dream" is among the art featured in the joint exhibit "An Abstract Conversation," Aug. 11 through Oct. 21 at the Watermark Art Center in Bemidji.
Contributed / Watermark Art Center
By Staff reports
Today at 7:05 PM

Longtime friends Eric Lindell and Ralph A. Hanggi, Jr. will share their work as a single, mixed-media exhibit titled “An Abstract Conversation,” Aug. 11 through Oct. 21 at the Watermark Art Center in Bemidji.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:

The show opens with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 11.

According to a press release, the artists explain that their art comes together as a conversation, animated by line, movement, pattern and repetition.

Lindell prefers three-dimensional constructions, working with positive and negative space and shadow, while Hanggi uses space to create illusions, the release states. Hanggi’s color palette is derived from traditional media – bright, high-key and at times saccharine – while Lindell uses surface coloration and is inspired by North Shore basalt outcroppings, natural lichens and other patinas.

Watermark galleries and the reception are free and open to the public. For more information, visit watermarkartcenter.org or call 218-444-7570.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
ClubCalendarPRE
Arts and Entertainment
CLUB MEETINGS: Aug. 12-18, 2023
4h ago
WolfLakePageant2023.080923.E.PRE.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Wolf Lake pageant contestants named
2d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Bear Grease locker.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
An Indian adaptation of 'Grease' coming to the Fargo Theatre? Tell me more, tell me more
2d ago
 · 
By  John Lamb
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
SteveKerananMugJuly2023.jpg
Local
Keranen elected to Hubbard County District 4
1d ago
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
MenahgaCityHall2022CU.jpg
Local
Kurtti named Menahga’s interim city clerk
6h ago
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen
LarryLeadbetterMug2023.jpg
Members Only
Local
Local doctor's advice for dealing with air quality alerts
2d ago
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
DorsetIllikainenGeareyMahiMahiTaco080923.N.PRE.jpg
Local
Golden retriever is ‘elected’ Dorset mayor
3d ago
 · 
By  Shannon Geisen