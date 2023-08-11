Watermark hosts ‘An Abstract Conversation’

Longtime friends Eric Lindell and Ralph A. Hanggi, Jr. will share their work as a single, mixed-media exhibit titled “An Abstract Conversation,” Aug. 11 through Oct. 21 at the Watermark Art Center in Bemidji.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:





The show opens with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 11.

According to a press release, the artists explain that their art comes together as a conversation, animated by line, movement, pattern and repetition.

Lindell prefers three-dimensional constructions, working with positive and negative space and shadow, while Hanggi uses space to create illusions, the release states. Hanggi’s color palette is derived from traditional media – bright, high-key and at times saccharine – while Lindell uses surface coloration and is inspired by North Shore basalt outcroppings, natural lichens and other patinas.

Watermark galleries and the reception are free and open to the public. For more information, visit watermarkartcenter.org or call 218-444-7570.