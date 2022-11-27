Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
Watermark celebrates 5 years in new art center building

The free, Dec. 3 event features prize drawings, refreshments and music.

112622.E.PRE.WatermarkPollinatorGardens2020.jpg
By 2020, the Watermark Art Center grounds featured a pollinator garden.
Contributed / Watermark Art Center
By Staff reports
November 27, 2022 01:45 PM
The Watermark Art Center is holding an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, with presentations at 1 p.m., to celebrate five years in its new building.

“Time has gone by so quickly,” said executive director Lori Forshee-Donnay. “We can’t believe it will be five years in December! We are really excited to be able to celebrate with everyone who has supported us along the way and look forward to saying ‘thank you’ in person.”

The free event will include refreshments and music, chances to win five art prizes and a commemorative ornament created and donated by Chris and Kelly Keenan, available while supplies last.

