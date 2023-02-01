Vrieze and Yliniemi don SnoDaze crowns

Emma Vrieze and Mason Yliniemi were crowned as SnoDaze queen and king Monday at Park Rapids Area High School.

According to the program read aloud at the coronation assembly, Vrieze plans to attend Minnesota State University, Moorhead to swim and study nursing. Yliniemi plans to study diesel mechanics at a two-year college.

SnoDaze royalty were crowned Jan. 30, 2023 at Park Rapids Area High School. The court includes, from left, senior attendants Olivia Davis and Robby Sherk, Mickey Clark and Lucas Kritzeck, second-grade crown bearer Emma Quinn, Queen Emma Vrieze, King Mason Yliniemi, crown bearer Colt Weller, junior attendants Maya DeShayes and Matt Johanning, sophomores Brooke Kritzeck and Kaleb Weaver, and freshmen Kennedy Campbell and Travis Feather-Kaumans. Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

The royal couple was attended by seniors Lucas Kritzeck, Mickey Clark, Robby Sherk and Olivia Davis, juniors Matt Johanning and Maya DeShayes, sophomores Kaleb Weaver and Brooke Kritzeck, freshmen Travis Feather-Kaumans and Kennedy Campbell, and second-grade crown bearers Colt Weller and Emma Quinn.

Monday’s SnoDaze festivities also included a piano solo by Jillian Neubauer, a dress-up-days fashion show, a pep fest looking ahead to Thursday night’s basketball action, a broomball tournament, open gym, movies, games and homework help.

Toward the end of the week, the student body were to enjoy an encore performance of the school’s one-act play, “Chemical Imbalance,” and a semi-formal dance.

