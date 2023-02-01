Vrieze and Yliniemi don SnoDaze crowns
The royal couple was crowned during a school assembly on Jan. 30, followed by more spirit week festivities.
Emma Vrieze and Mason Yliniemi were crowned as SnoDaze queen and king Monday at Park Rapids Area High School.
According to the program read aloud at the coronation assembly, Vrieze plans to attend Minnesota State University, Moorhead to swim and study nursing. Yliniemi plans to study diesel mechanics at a two-year college.
The royal couple was attended by seniors Lucas Kritzeck, Mickey Clark, Robby Sherk and Olivia Davis, juniors Matt Johanning and Maya DeShayes, sophomores Kaleb Weaver and Brooke Kritzeck, freshmen Travis Feather-Kaumans and Kennedy Campbell, and second-grade crown bearers Colt Weller and Emma Quinn.
Monday’s SnoDaze festivities also included a piano solo by Jillian Neubauer, a dress-up-days fashion show, a pep fest looking ahead to Thursday night’s basketball action, a broomball tournament, open gym, movies, games and homework help.
Toward the end of the week, the student body were to enjoy an encore performance of the school’s one-act play, “Chemical Imbalance,” and a semi-formal dance.
