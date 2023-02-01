99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle | Arts and Entertainment
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Vrieze and Yliniemi don SnoDaze crowns

The royal couple was crowned during a school assembly on Jan. 30, followed by more spirit week festivities.

020423.N.PRE.QueenandKing0246.jpg
SnoDaze Queen Emma Vrieze and King Mason Yliniemi sit enthroned between second-grade crown bearers Emma Quinn and Colt Weller during the coronation assembly Jan. 30, 2023 at Park Rapids Area High School.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
February 01, 2023 10:37 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Emma Vrieze and Mason Yliniemi were crowned as SnoDaze queen and king Monday at Park Rapids Area High School.

According to the program read aloud at the coronation assembly, Vrieze plans to attend Minnesota State University, Moorhead to swim and study nursing. Yliniemi plans to study diesel mechanics at a two-year college.

020423.N.PRE.SnoDazeRoyalty0262.jpg
SnoDaze royalty were crowned Jan. 30, 2023 at Park Rapids Area High School. The court includes, from left, senior attendants Olivia Davis and Robby Sherk, Mickey Clark and Lucas Kritzeck, second-grade crown bearer Emma Quinn, Queen Emma Vrieze, King Mason Yliniemi, crown bearer Colt Weller, junior attendants Maya DeShayes and Matt Johanning, sophomores Brooke Kritzeck and Kaleb Weaver, and freshmen Kennedy Campbell and Travis Feather-Kaumans.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise

The royal couple was attended by seniors Lucas Kritzeck, Mickey Clark, Robby Sherk and Olivia Davis, juniors Matt Johanning and Maya DeShayes, sophomores Kaleb Weaver and Brooke Kritzeck, freshmen Travis Feather-Kaumans and Kennedy Campbell, and second-grade crown bearers Colt Weller and Emma Quinn.

Monday’s SnoDaze festivities also included a piano solo by Jillian Neubauer, a dress-up-days fashion show, a pep fest looking ahead to Thursday night’s basketball action, a broomball tournament, open gym, movies, games and homework help.

Toward the end of the week, the student body were to enjoy an encore performance of the school’s one-act play, “Chemical Imbalance,” and a semi-formal dance.

ADVERTISEMENT

020423.N.PRE.CrowningEmma0237.jpg
SnoDaze King Mason Yliniemi crowns Queen Emma Vrieze during an assembly Jan. 30, 2023 at Park Rapids Area High School.
Robin Fish / Park Rapids Enterprise
MORE RELATED COVERAGE:
020122.E.PRE.ChemicalImbalance9705.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Park Rapids, Nevis win one-act play contest
The winners will go on to perform at Section 6A competition Feb. 4 in Hawley.
January 30, 2023 03:38 PM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
Local
Bids opened for Park Rapids High School improvements
January 26, 2023 03:16 PM
Arts and Entertainment
Winter band concert showcases students’ progress
January 25, 2023 01:42 PM
Northland Outdoors
Park Rapids grad Blake Higgins ready to race
January 24, 2023 10:17 AM

Related Topics: PARK RAPIDSPARK RAPIDS AREA HIGH SCHOOLPARK RAPIDS SCHOOL DISTRICTEDUCATION
Robin Fish
By Robin Fish
Robin Fish is a staff reporter at the Park Rapids Enterprise. Contact him at rfish@parkrapidsenterprise.com or 218-252-3053.
What To Read Next
020123.E.PRE.InvasiveSpecies.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Entries sought for 2023-24 Sculpture Trail
Deadline for submissions is March 29.
January 31, 2023 07:39 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
012823.E.PRE.daretolive.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
RACHEL'S RUMINATIONS: Kick off American Heart Month with integrative resource
Steven Parcell's "Dare to Live" is a treasure trove of information about cardiovascular health, including conventional and natural medicine.
January 29, 2023 10:50 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
061221.E.PRE.R2ACLogo.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Anishinaabe Arts awards $5,888 to artists
Grants go to artists in the Region 2 Arts Council's nine-county area who are enrolled tribal members or descendants.
January 28, 2023 04:03 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
012523.N.PRE.PinewoodHeatRtoL9309.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Tiger Scout wins Park Rapids Pinewood Derby
Devin Mykland cleaned up with a wooden racer that clocked an average speed of 163.9 mph.
January 23, 2023 03:40 PM
 · 
By  Robin Fish