Verse Like Water features Maya Popa

Verse Like Water, the visiting poet program at Central Lakes College, presents Romanian-American poet Maya C. Popa at noon Feb. 24 in the Chalberg Theatre, Brainerd Campus.

A book signing and craft talk will follow the free literary event.

Popa teaches poetry at New York University and celebrates the relationship between poetry and wonder in the human heart. She is the author of “Wound is the Origin of Wonder” and “American Faith,” a recipient of the North American Book Prize.

Popa is also the author of two chapbooks from the Diagram Chapbook series: “You Always Wished the Animals Would Leave” and “The Bees Have Been Canceled.” She edits poetry reviews at Publishers Weekly and is the director of creative writing at the Nightingale-Bamford School, where she oversees visiting writers, workshops and readings. She holds degrees from Oxford University, NYU and Barnard College and is currently pursuing her Ph.D. in the role of wonder in poetry at Goldsmiths, University of London.

This activity is supported by the Five Wings Art Council, the Legacy Fund, the CLC Foundation and Minnesota Public Radio.