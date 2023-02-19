99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, February 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Verse Like Water features Maya Popa

The visiting poet program at Central Lakes College presents the Romanian-American poet on Feb. 24.

020823.E.PRE.PopaMayaCatherineccSamNester.jpg
Maya Popa is the featured poet at Verse Like Water, Feb. 24 at Central Lakes College in Brainerd.
Contributed / Sam Nester
By Staff reports
February 19, 2023 11:47 AM

Verse Like Water, the visiting poet program at Central Lakes College, presents Romanian-American poet Maya C. Popa at noon Feb. 24 in the Chalberg Theatre, Brainerd Campus.

A book signing and craft talk will follow the free literary event.

Popa teaches poetry at New York University and celebrates the relationship between poetry and wonder in the human heart. She is the author of “Wound is the Origin of Wonder” and “American Faith,” a recipient of the North American Book Prize.

Popa is also the author of two chapbooks from the Diagram Chapbook series: “You Always Wished the Animals Would Leave” and “The Bees Have Been Canceled.” She edits poetry reviews at Publishers Weekly and is the director of creative writing at the Nightingale-Bamford School, where she oversees visiting writers, workshops and readings. She holds degrees from Oxford University, NYU and Barnard College and is currently pursuing her Ph.D. in the role of wonder in poetry at Goldsmiths, University of London.

This activity is supported by the Five Wings Art Council, the Legacy Fund, the CLC Foundation and Minnesota Public Radio.

ADVERTISEMENT

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:
Poetry SLAM
Arts and Entertainment
Winner of Bemidji Poetry SLAM! will compete in Mpls.
Watermark Art Center is hosting the next Spoken Word Poetry SLAM! on Thursday Dec. 15 at Fozzie's Bar-B-Q in Bemidji.
December 01, 2022 10:42 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Arts and Entertainment
Poetry SLAM! Series returns to Bemidji
October 04, 2022 09:59 AM
Northland Outdoors
Poetry Walk at Green Island features poetry by Mike Tauber in September
September 03, 2022 07:56 AM
Health
Health Fusion: Superheroes, silver bullets and the healing power of poetry
April 20, 2022 10:00 AM

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
021823.E.PRE.MiddleLyrical.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Just for Kix dance teams place 1st, 2nd at Rocori
February 18, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
021123.E.PRE.DigitalReader6863.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
New library tech will read books to you
February 18, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Jodi Schultz
021123.E.PRE.FrankWeber.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Frank Weber kicks off HCLL spring series with ‘True Crime Mysteries’
February 17, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports