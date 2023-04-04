UPDATE: HCLL cancels ‘Snowy Owl’ screening
The previously scheduled presentation of a PBS documentary will not take place, with Brita Sailer's "Talking Trash" presentation moving from April 4 to April 11 due to weather.
The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning is canceling the PBS program “Magic of the Snowy Owl” previously planned for Tuesday, April 11 at the Armory Arts & Events Center.
Instead, Brita Sailer's "Talking Trash" program will move from April 4 to April 11 due to winter weather.
