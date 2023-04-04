50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
UPDATE: HCLL cancels ‘Snowy Owl’ screening

The previously scheduled presentation of a PBS documentary will not take place, with Brita Sailer's "Talking Trash" presentation moving from April 4 to April 11 due to weather.

The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning on April 11, 2023, presents a PBS documentary about a remarkable species' survival in one of the planet's harshest environments.
By Staff reports
Today at 9:42 AM

The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning is canceling the PBS program “Magic of the Snowy Owl” previously planned for Tuesday, April 11 at the Armory Arts & Events Center.

Instead, Brita Sailer's "Talking Trash" program will move from April 4 to April 11 due to winter weather.

By Staff reports
