UPCOMING EVENTS: May 6-13, 2023

SATURDAY, MAY 6

The Hubbard County DFL picks up trash along State Hwy. 34 east of Park Rapids, starting at 10 a.m. at 189th Ave. across from Up North Power and sports. In case of inclement weather, the backup date is at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20.

The Park Rapids Area High School prom begins with the grand march at 7:30 p.m. in the high school gymnasium.

MONDAY, MAY 8

A middle school band concert (grades 6-7) will begin at 7 p.m. in the Century School cafetorium.

Hubbard County DFL members are invited to their monthly meeting in the Park Rapids Library basement meeting room, with a discussion of trending topics at 6 p.m. and a business meeting at 7 p.m. Contact hubbardcountydfl@gmail.com for information.

Hubbard County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. at Abide Vineyard Church, 17765 State Hwy. 34, east of Park Rapids. Social hour begins at 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, MAY 9

The Park Rapids Area Library presents “Liberators & the Holocaust” at 6 p.m. at the Armory Arts & Events Center. Arn Kind will relate the tragic story of how the Nazi Party perpetrated the Holocaust, and how a cultured nation with a proud heritage were persuaded to allow and even carry out the worst genocide in world history. Kind will share first-person accounts of American soldiers who liberated the concentration camps, an experience that changed many of their lives forever.

THURSDAY, MAY 11

The Friends of the Park Rapids Library will hold a book sale from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the library basement.

FRIDAY, MAY 12

M.E. Fuller’s exhibit “Out of My Hands” opens from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Watermark Art Center in Bemidji. Fuller’s acrylics, watercolor and mixed media works on canvas and paper depict abstract and energetic landscapes and mindscapes. There is no charge to attend the reception. For more information, visit watermarkartcenter.org or call 218-444-7570.

Copper Street Brass closes the Heartland Concert Association’s season at 7 p.m. at the Park Rapids Area High School auditorium. The Minneapolis-based sextet comprises two trumpets, trombone, tuba, French horn and percussion with several members doubling on keyboard, percussion, guitars and electric instruments. “That 70s Show” features music from the 1770s, 1870s and 1970s from classical and opera, jazz and folk, to rock and disco.

SATURDAY, MAY 13

Build a geodesic dome, a dome-shaped structure with triangular sections, at 11 a.m. in the basement meeting room at the Park Rapids Area Library. Participants 8 years old and younger should be accompanied by a parent or older sibling.

The Nevis High School prom begins with the grand march at 6:30 p.m. in Tiger Arena.