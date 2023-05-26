99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
UPCOMING EVENTS: May 27-June 3, 2023

Free events and activities this coming week in the Heartland Lakes area.

Today at 8:06 AM

SATURDAY, MAY 27

Join birder Ron Miller on a birding walk from 8 to 10 a.m. at Itasca State Park. Discover recently arrived, breeding birds as well as species passing through on their northward migration. Bring binoculars and bird field guides if you have them, and meet at the Mary Gibbs Mississippi Headwaters Center.

The Park Rapids Farmers’ Market opens for the season, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 30. across State Hwy. 34 from Thielen Motors.

Nevis High School graduation will be held at 10:30 a.m. in Tiger Arena.

The Osage Sportsmans Club range will have a grand re-opening from 1 to 4 p.m. after an extensive renovation. Enjoy coffee and cake while checking out the new berms, pistol range and archery area and the updated trap range. The event is free and families are welcome. For more information, call Tom Wettels at 218-252-1130 or Jim Hartig at 218-252-9430.

SUNDAY, MAY 28

Park Rapids Area High School’s graduation ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. on the football field, weather permitting, or in the gymnasium.

Join Julie and Bill Kaiers for Itasca’s Evening Under the Pines, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the park’s historic Forest Inn. It’s an evening of acoustic “folkgrass” music from the north woods of Minnesota.

MONDAY, MAY 29

The Park Rapids American Legion family is conducting a Memorial Day commemoration, beginning at the Park Rapids Area High School auditorium at 9 a.m. A wreath-laying ceremony will follow at the Red Bridge Park, then continue at the All Veterans Memorial.

The Akeley Memorial Day program will be held at 9 a.m. at the Akeley Cemetery. Sponsored by the Akeley Veterans and Community Outreach organization, services will also be held at the White Oak Cemetery, Lemon Cemetery, Lakeside Cemetery, and finally Rest Haven Cemetery following the Akeley program.

Menahga’s Memorial Day program begins at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 29 at the new high school gym.

TUESDAY, MAY 30

Sign-up for the Park Rapids Area Library’s summer reading program begins, for readers aged 2-18. The reading program runs June 5-Aug. 5 with the theme “Find Your Voice.”

THURSDAY, JUNE 1

Euphonium player Bob Madeson performs at the Noon Hour Concert with Sarah Carlson, piano, and Tyler Bublitz, drums, from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church.

