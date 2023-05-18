UPCOMING EVENTS: May 20-27, 2023

SATURDAY, MAY 20

Menahga Ruby's Pantry is held the third Saturday of each month at the Menahga High School. Food bundles will be distributed from 8 to 10 a.m. Donation is $25 per share.

Join birder Ron Miller on a birding walk from 8 to 10 a.m. at Itasca State Park. Discover recently arrived, breeding birds as well as species passing through on their northward migration. Bring binoculars and bird field guides if you have them, and meet at the Mary Gibbs Mississippi Headwaters Center.

The Hubbard County DFL will pick up trash along State Hwy. 34 east of Park Rapids at 10 a.m. Meet at 189th Ave. across from Up North Power and Sports.

The public is invited to the opening and tour of the Park Rapids Sculpture Trail at 10:30 a.m., starting at Red Bridge Park. Weather permitting, the tour will end in downtown Park Rapids. New sculptures installed in May will remain in place for a year. Artists whose works are selected are invited to provide information about their works during the tour.

The Park Rapids Area Library is hosting a plant swap from 2:30 to 4 p.m. in the parking lot, rain or shine. Bring your extra flower and vegetable seeds, seedlings, plants, pots and containers for a no-cost exchange.

The Nemeth Art Center is hosting a Youth Art Show, featuring about 45 works by Menahga, Nevis and Bemidji students. A reception will be held from 2-4 p.m. The exhibit will be on display through July 1.

Full Mountain Gospel, Don and Donna Mohl, will present a blend of mountain and folk-style gospel music at 7 p.m. at Park Rapids Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 18098 Elisha Dr. The concert is free.

MONDAY, MAY 22

The Hubbard County Historical Society presents Thom Peterson talking about Val Chatel, the former downhill skiing and dining destination south of Lake George, at 7 p.m. at the Northwoods Bank community room in Park Rapids.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 24

Nevis kindergarten graduation will be held at 1:30 p.m. in Tiger Arena.

Ruby’s Pantry-Laporte has a pop-up pantry from 4:30 to 6 p.m. or until bundles run out at the Laporte School bus garage, across from 315 Main St. W. Requested donation is $25 and only exact change is accepted. There is no restriction on how many bundles you can pick up. To pre-register and donate for your bundle(s), or to volunteer, visit www.RubysPantry.org. If you can bring boxes to swap out, it will be appreciated. Sponsor is Trinity Lutheran Church.

THURSDAY, MAY 25Learn about strokes and heart health in an online event from 10 a.m. to noon, presented by Essentia Health and the Dancing Sky Area Agency on Aging. Information will include risk factors, symptoms, effects, early care, statistics and facts about heart disease, ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. Register online at www.eventbrite.com/e/stroke-heart-health-tickets-621811584187 or by phone at 320-766-1856.

Park Rapids kindergarten graduation ceremonies will be held at 12:45 and 1:45 p.m. in the Century School gymnasium.

FRIDAY, MAY 26The Watermark Art Center presents “Clans Gather,” an exhibit by multi-discipline artist Chholing Taha, running through Aug. 12 with a reception from 2 to 4 p.m. on June 17. Taha’s art strives for us to focus our lenses through holistic communication of her heritage and experience. For more information or to view images of her work after May 26, visit watermarkartcenter.org.

Menahga High School’s graduation ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. in the gym.

SATURDAY, MAY 27

The Park Rapids Farmers’ Market opens for the season, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 30. across State Hwy. 34 from Thielen Motors.

Nevis High School graduation will be held at 10:30 a.m. in Tiger Arena.

The Osage Sportsmans Club range will have a grand re-opening from 1 to 4 p.m. after an extensive renovation. Enjoy coffee and cake while checking out the new berms, pistol range and archery area and the updated trap range. The event is free and families are welcome. For more information, call Tom Wettels at 218-252-1130 or Jim Hartig at 218-252-9430.