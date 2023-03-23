UPCOMING EVENTS: March 25-April 1, 2023

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

“March into spring” with a walk around the Mississippi Headwaters, 11 a.m. to noon at Itasca State Park. Be sure to bring binoculars, and meet under the porch at the Mary Gibbs Mississippi Headwaters Center.

SUNDAY, MARCH 26

See ancient, traditional and modern fiber art techniques demonstrated at 2 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Bemidji. The Sons of Norway Bemidji Lodge 1-500 will host Alethea Kenney, Kathy Belt and Cherish Duerst of the Sustainable Sheep and Fiber Community of Northern Minnesota as they illustrate ways to turn wool into clothing, household goods and even sails on Viking ships, including spinning on a drop spindle, weaving, nalbinding and sprang. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact 218-556-1178 or bradnelson@paulbunyan.net.

MONDAY, MARCH 27

Verse Like Water presents visiting poet Dr. Athena Kildegaard at noon in the Chalberg Theatre, on the Brainerd campus of Central Lakes College. Kildegaard is the author of “Prairie Midden,” a series of imaginings of Minnesota prairie women of the past, present and future. The event is free and open to the public.

The Heartland Concert Association presents “Forever Simon & Garfunkel” at 7 p.m. at the Park Rapids Area High School auditorium. Award-winning sing-songwriters Sean Altman (founder of Rockapella) and Jack Skuller (Songwriters Hall of Fame Buddy Holly Prize) celebrate the best-selling duo in rock ‘n roll history with humor, soaring energy, charm and laser-precise harmony.

TUESDAY, MARCH 28

Randy Stocker, author of “Hugs Help,” will share his perspective on surviving grief for the Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning, 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Armory Arts & Events Center. Stocker lost three family members in a car crash, and will provide practical and proven words, actions and gestures to support people experiencing grief. HCLL sessions are free and handicap accessible.

Helen’s Kitchen is serving taco hotdish, salad, cornbread and dessert from 5:30 to 6 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Park Rapids. The meal is free, but donations are accepted. Menus are subject to change.

A program on child care issues in Hubbard County will be sponsored by the League of Women Voters of the Park Rapids Area at 6:30 p.m. in the community room at Northwoods Bank in Park Rapids. The program is free and handicap accessible. A panel of local experts will discuss their experiences with childcare issues, leaving time for questions from the public.

THURSDAY, MARCH 30

The Hubbard County Soil & Water Conservation District is hosting a free workshop about wetlands and proper sequencing to go through in Hubbard County from 1-3 p.m. on Thursday, March 30 at the Northwoods Bank community room in Park Rapids.

The Hubbard County Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) and ClearWater SWCD are jointly hosting a free workshop about conservation programs, forest stewardship and easement opportunities and how landowners can be paid to manage their forestland. It will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 30 at Lobo's Bar and Grill.

Kitchigami Regional Library presents Minnesota stories with Kevin Kling, 7 p.m. at the Armory Arts & Events Center in Park Rapids. Spend time with the popular commentator from National Public Radio’s “All Things Considered” as he shares hilarious and often tender stories. The event is free.

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

Akeley will host its community egg hunt from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Paul’s Patio or, in bad weather, inside the Akeley Regional Community Center. Register for prizes and enjoy refreshments from 12:30 to 1:20 p.m. The egg hunt starts at 1:30 p.m. with three age groups: 4 and under, 5-8 years old and 9-12 years old. Bring your own basket to collect the eggs. A prize drawing for bikes and scooters will be at 2 p.m. Visit akeleycity.com for updates.