UPCOMING EVENTS: March 18-25, 2023

SATURDAY, MARCH 18

Menahga Ruby's Pantry is held the third Saturday of each month at the Menahga High School. Food bundles will be distributed from 8 to 10 a.m. Donation is $25 per share.

Local artist Starr Ann Lenz will demonstrate shirred rug-making from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Watermark Art Center in Bemidji. Lenz will show how to incorporate rich textures, colors and patterns into this traditional style of standing-wool rugs. Registration is also open for a two-day hands-on workshop in April. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 218-444-7570 or visit watermarkartcenter.org.

MONDAY, MARCH 20

Meet the artist at 5 p.m. at the Park Rapids Area Library. Lowell Wolff will discuss his photography collection, “Reflections of Northern Minnesota,” on display through March 31 at the library.

The Park Rapids Friends of the Library’s last adult Take and Make kits of the season become available at the library, with all supplies for a no-cost project to create Washi tape and faux calligraphy greeting cards.

TUESDAY, MARCH 21

Photographer, musician and self-proclaimed Northern Lights addict DebbieCenter will present her photography and paintings, along with tips on photographing the aurora borealis, for the Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning, 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Armory Arts & Events Center. HCLL sessions are free and handicap accessible.

Helen’s Kitchen is serving stew, bread, crackers, salad and cookies from 5:30 to 6 p.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Park Rapids. There will also be a Community Table hosted by St. Peter’s. The meal is free, but donations are accepted. Menus are subject to change.

Find the women in your family tree, getting started in family history research at 6 p.m. at the Park Rapids Area Library. Topics include how to get started, using Ancestry.com’s free library service and the Family Search website and wiki to find your female ancestors. Space is limited. Call 218-732-4966 or register at the circulation desk.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22

Ruby’s Pantry-Laporte has a pop-up pantry from 4:30 to 6 p.m. or until bundles run out at the Laporte School bus garage, across from 315 Main St. W. Requested donation is $25 and only exact change is accepted. There is no restriction on how many bundles you can pick up. To pre-register and donate for your bundle(s), or to volunteer, visit www.RubysPantry.org. If you can bring boxes to swap out, it will be appreciated. Sponsor is Trinity Lutheran Church.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY, MARCH 24-25

Auditions for the Northern Light Opera Company’s summer production of “Little Shop of Horrors” will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Learn a new skill, make new friends and create a quality event for the community. Watch for specific audition times on Facebook and at www.northernlightopera.org.