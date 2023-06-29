UPCOMING EVENTS: June 30-July 8, 2023

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

Trucks and Tunes features live music and food trucks from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Detroit Lakes City Park bandshell, featuring Post Traumatic Funk Syndrome. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. In case of inclement weather, the concert will move to Zorbaz. For more information, visit musicindl.com.

Sounds of Spirit Lake presents the Park Rapids Area Community Band from 7 to 9 p.m. on the shore of Spirit Lake in Menahga. Rain venue is the Menahga School. Directed by Russ Pesola, the program will feature a variety of selections from English and American folk songs to marches, Broadway showtunes, dance music and patriotic selections.The free community event is supported by donations. For more information, visit soundsofspiritlake.com.

TUESDAY, JULY 4

The Fourth of July parade begins at 11 a.m. in downtown Park Rapids. Lineup starts at 9 a.m. Parade participants, contact the Park Rapids Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce at 218-732-4111 or marketing@parkrapids.com for more information.

The Park Rapids Area Community Band will play a pre-fireworks concert at 7:30 p.m. at Heartland Park in Park Rapids, directed by Russ Pesola. The program will feature a variety of selections from English and American folk songs to marches, Broadway showtunes, dance music and patriotic selections.

The Park Rapids Rotary Club’s fireworks celebration starts at dusk in Heartland Park. Bring a folding chair or blanket.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 5

The Free Church Musicians perform from noon to 12:30 p.m. at Evangelical Free Church in Bemidji, part of the Bemidji Area Church Musicians’ free summer recital series.

THURSDAY, JULY 6

Pianist Gwen Youso performs at the Noon Hour Concert from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church.

Pert Near Sandstone play 2nd Street Stage from 6 to 8 p.m. in downtown Park Rapids. Bring your own chair for the free concert, family fun and beer garden.

FRIDAY, JULY 7

Trucks and Tunes features live music and food trucks from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Detroit Lakes City Park bandshell, featuring Rootz Within. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. In case of inclement weather, the concert will move to Zorbaz. For more information, visit musicindl.com.

Sounds of Spirit Lake presents the Blonde & the Bohunk from 7 to 9 p.m. on the shore of Spirit Lake in Menahga. Rain venue is the Menahga School. The free community event is supported by donations. For more information, visit soundsofspiritlake.com.

SATURDAY, JULY 8

Explore the world of secrets to create light-up art at 11 a.m. at the Park Rapids Area Library. We’re going to create paper circuits to add light to a piece of art or a greeting card. This “Second Saturday STEM” activity meets in the library’s large meeting room. Younger participants (8 years old or younger) should be accompanied by an older sibling or adult.