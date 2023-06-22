UPCOMING EVENTS: June 24-30, 2023

SATURDAY, JUNE 24

Akeley’s Paul Bunyan Days continue with Audrey’s Purple Dream Purple Plaid 5K run at 9 a.m. on the Heartland Trail, activities for all ages, a kids’ fishing contest at 1:30 p.m. on the Akeley pier, and live music by on Paul’s main stage featuring Sidewinder from 3 to 7 p.m., 2 Towns Down from 7 to 9 p.m. and Mallrats from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

SUNDAY, JUNE 25

Akeley’s Paul Bunyan Days conclude with ecumenical worship at 10 a.m. at Paul’s Patio with music by Fran & Frank, a grand parade at 1 p.m. followed by live music by Frankly County, and awards and button prize drawings at 3 p.m.

The Park Rapids Area Community Band presents a summer concert at 7 p.m. on the Douglas Lodge lawn at Itasca State Park, directed by Russ Pesola. The program will feature a variety of selections from English and American folk songs to marches, Broadway showtunes, dance music and patriotic selections.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28

Learn how gut health affects brain health from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at an online event sponsored by the Dancing Sky Area Agency on Aging. Chelsea Kazmierczak-Goethel will discuss practical strategies to improve digestion, including proper nutrition, hydration and a balanced diet, and how lifestyle practices can enhance cognitive wellbeing. Register at www.eventbrite.com/e/how-gut-health-affects-brain-health-tickets-640623200237.

St. Philip’s Musicians perform from noon to 12:30 p.m. at St. Philip’s Church in Bemidji, part of the Bemidji Area Church Musicians’ free summer recital series.

Ruby’s Pantry-Laporte has a pop-up pantry from 4:30 to 6 p.m. or until bundles run out at the Laporte School bus garage, across from 315 Main St. W. Requested donation is $25 and only exact change is accepted. There is no restriction on how many bundles you can pick up. To pre-register and donate for your bundle(s), or to volunteer, visit www.RubysPantry.org. If you can bring boxes to swap out, it will be appreciated. Sponsor is Trinity Lutheran Church.

THURSDAY, JUNE 29

Pianist Matthew Lorenz performs at the Noon Hour Concert from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church.

Rich Mattson and the Northstars play 2nd Street Stage from 6 to 8 p.m. in downtown Park Rapids. Bring your own chair for the free concert, family fun and beer garden.

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

Trucks and Tunes features live music and food trucks from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Detroit Lakes City Park bandshell, featuring Post Traumatic Funk Syndrome. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. In case of inclement weather, the concert will move to Zorbaz. For more information, visit musicindl.com.

Sounds of Spirit Lake presents the Park Rapids Area Community Band from 7 to 9 p.m. on the shore of Spirit Lake in Menahga. Rain venue is the Menahga School. Directed by Russ Pesola, the program will feature a variety of selections from English and American folk songs to marches, Broadway showtunes, dance music and patriotic selections.The free community event is supported by donations. For more information, visit soundsofspiritlake.com.