UPCOMING EVENTS: June 16-24, 2023

FRIDAY, JUNE 16

Trucks and Tunes features live music and food trucks from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Detroit Lakes City Park bandshell, featuring Corey Medina & the Brothers. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. In case of inclement weather, the concert will move to Zorbaz. For more information, visit musicindl.com.

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

Menahga Ruby's Pantry is held the third Saturday of each month at the Menahga High School. Food bundles will be distributed from 8 to 10 a.m. Donation is $25 per share.

Dorset’s annual Boardwalk Art Festival celebrates Minnesota creativity from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 17. The family-friendly street fair centers around a boardwalk lined with talented, regional artists, craftspeople and authors as they display and demonstrate their work.

Author Fest will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Park Rapids American Legion. The annual celebration of Minnesota authors and their books typically welcomes more than 30 writers who meet and greet readers.

The Park Rapids Fire Department hosts its annual open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the fire hall. Family-friendly activities are planned throughout the day, including fire safety demonstrations, bounce houses and dunk tanks.

SUNDAY, JUNE 18

The American Swedish Institute is celebrating Midsommar starting at noon at Library Park in Bemidji, with a program and dancing at 1:30 p.m. and a potluck to follow.

TUESDAY, JUNE 20

Community Table will serve a free community meal from 5:30 to 6 p.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Park Rapids.

Explore chain reactions at 11 a.m. at the Park Rapids Area Library. Do you like creating chain reactions, like setting up dominoes and watching each block knock over the next? Join us this “Explore and Create” activity in the library’s large meeting room to weave a chain of popsicle sticks and watch their potential energy transform in an explosion of fun. Younger participants (8 years old or younger) should be accompanied by an older sibling or adult.

Nevis Open Mic Night will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday nights underneath the Nevis water tower. Sign up to play at the stage or stop by to listen. Musicians, this is a plug-and-play event. For more info, contact Tom Julkowski at 218-652-2458 or tjulkowski@yahoo.com.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21

The Trinity Musicians perform from noon to 12:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bemidji, part of the Bemidji Area Church Musicians’ free summer recital series.

THURSDAY, JUNE 22

Soprano Tamara Moore performs at the Noon Hour Concert from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church.

Ty Pow & The Holy North play 2nd Street Stage from 6 to 8 p.m. in downtown Park Rapids. Bring your own chair for the free concert, family fun and beer garden.

FRIDAY, JUNE 23

The 74th annual Paul Bunyan Days begin in Akeley with free water testing by Paul’s Patio from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., live music at the Muni from 7 to 10 p.m. and a free teen-youth dance from 8 to 11 p.m.

Trucks and Tunes features live music and food trucks from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Detroit Lakes City Park bandshell, featuring Martin Zellar. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. In case of inclement weather, the concert will move to Zorbaz. For more information, visit musicindl.com.

SATURDAY, JUNE 24

Akeley’s Paul Bunyan Days continue with Audrey’s Purple Dream Purple Plaid 5K run at 9 a.m. on the Heartland Trail, activities for all ages, a kids’ fishing contest at 1:30 p.m. on the Akeley pier, and live music by on Paul’s main stage featuring Sidewinder from 3 to 7 p.m., 2 Towns Down from 7 to 9 p.m. and Mallrats from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.