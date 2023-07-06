UPCOMING EVENTS: July 8-15, 2023

SATURDAY, JULY 8

Explore the world of secrets to create light-up art at 11 a.m. at the Park Rapids Area Library. We’re going to create paper circuits to add light to a piece of art or a greeting card. This “Second Saturday STEM” activity meets in the library’s large meeting room. Younger participants (8 years old or younger) should be accompanied by an older sibling or adult.

MORE ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT:







SUNDAY, JULY 9

Thalea String Quartet performs music by Ludwig van Beethoven and eclectic works of Canadian Inuit, South Asian and Latin American influences from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the Watermark Art Center in Bemidji. The University of Maryland’s doctoral fellowship string quartet is the Lakes Area Music Festival’s 2023 resident ensemble. No tickets are required.

MONDAY, JULY 10

Hubbard County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. at Abide Vineyard Church, 17765 State Hwy. 34, east of Park Rapids. Social hour begins at 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, JULY 11

Create a duct tape wallet at 11 a.m. at the Park Rapids Area Library. Let your personality show in your accessories. We’ll use a strong envelope as the wallet’s base and decorate it to your personal taste with brightly colored duct tape. It’s the perfect opportunity to let your creativity run wild. This “Explore and Create” activity meets in the library’s large meeting room. Younger participants (8 years old or younger) should be accompanied by an older sibling or adult.

ADVERTISEMENT

TUESDAY-SATURDAY, JULY 11-15

Enjoy the “five greatest days of summer” at the Hubbard County Fair. Grandstand events include Motocity Raceway Motocross at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Red River Valley Pullers’ modified tractor pull at 6 p.m. Friday and the ever-popular demo derby at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 16. Don’t miss the talent show at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the band shell, kids’ day and a free comedy show on Thursday, senior citizen day Friday in the pavilion, and 4-H and open class competitions throughout the week. Carnival fun starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday, 1 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and noon Saturday.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 12

First Baptist Musicians Wade Martin, Amanda Willis-Martin and Mathison Martin perform from noon to 12:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Bemidji, part of the Bemidji Area Church Musicians’ free summer recital series.

Bemidji State University’s music department presents its inaugural Oratorio Night with a sing-along performance of Handel’s Messiah at 7:30 p.m. at First Lutheran Church in Bemidji. The community is welcome to listen or sing along with choruses. Scores will be provided, or singers may bring their own. The Bemidji Chorale, a full Baroque orchestra and many outstanding local musicians will be featured. The concert is free and open to the public.

THURSDAY, JULY 13

Friends of the Park Rapids Library are having a book sale from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the library. Books of all types, as well as audiobooks, DVDs, CDs and jigsaw puzzles will be available for a freewill donation.

The North Wind Clarinets perform at the Noon Hour Concert from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church. Ensemble members are Deane Johnson, Beth Hahn, Vicki Magnuson, Peg Rickert and Sarah Sundeen.

The 4onthefloor play 2nd Street Stage from 6 to 8 p.m. in downtown Park Rapids. Bring your own chair for the free concert, family fun and beer garden.

FRIDAY, JULY 14

Trucks and Tunes features live music and food trucks from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Detroit Lakes City Park bandshell, featuring Church of Cash. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on. In case of inclement weather, the concert will move to Zorbaz. For more information, visit musicindl.com.

Sounds of Spirit Lake presents Monroe Crossing from 7 to 9 p.m. on the shore of Spirit Lake in Menahga. Rain venue is the Menahga School. The free community event is supported by donations. For more information, visit soundsofspiritlake.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 55th Watermark Art Festival begins from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Watermark in Bemidji and Library Park across the street, continuing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 15. The juried fine art and craft fair features more than 100 artists with art demonstrations, vendor booths, entertainment, music and food, as well as outdoor family art activities and kid art space inside the art center. Admission is free. Visit watermarkartcenter.org, call 218-444-7570 or email watermark@paulbunyan.net for more information.

SATURDAY, JULY 15

Menahga Ruby's Pantry is held the third Saturday of each month at the Menahga High School. Food bundles will be distributed from 8 to 10 a.m. Donation is $25 per share.

Headwaters Animal Shelter celebrates 20 years of serving the community from noon to 3 p.m. at the shelter grounds, 901 Western Ave. in Park Rapids. There will be refreshments, music and fun activities. For the health and safety of all animals, please leave pets at home.