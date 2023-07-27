UPCOMING EVENTS: July 29-Aug. 4, 2023

TUESDAY, AUG. 1

Explore weaving at 11 a.m. at the Park Rapids Area Library. Weave a 4-inch-by-4-inch square that can be used as a coaster or whatever you like. This “Explore and Create” activity meets in the library’s large meeting room. Younger participants (8 years old or younger) should be accompanied by an older sibling or adult.

MORE ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT:





Akeley will host National Night Out at Paul’s Patio, starting with kids’ face painting, games and snow cones at 4:30 p.m. and a free BBQ turkey or hot dog meal from 5 to 7 p.m. Classic cars will be on display and the band Paradigm will perform.

Menahga Police Department is hosting a National Night Out event from 5-7 p.m. at Memorial Forest Park.

Watermark Art Center’s Spoken Word series presents the theme “Close to the Edge” at its StorySLAM event at Bemidji Brewing. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and performances begin at 7 p.m. with true personal stories, shared live from memory, in a friendly competition where anyone with a tale to tell may take the stage. Performers are encouraged to consider the event’s theme when crafting their story. The event is free to attend and perform at, with cash prizes awarded to the top three performers. Call 218-444-7570 to pre-register. Same-day signups are limited. For more information, visit watermarkartcenter.org.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 2

Abbi Cobb, violin and piano, and Emily Mathew, piano, perform from noon to 12:30 p.m. at Bemidji Church of Christ, part of the Bemidji Area Church Musicians’ free summer recital series.

ADVERTISEMENT

THURSDAY, AUG. 3

Baritone Blake Staines performs at the Noon Hour Concert with Dan Will, piano, from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church.

Boxcar plays 2nd Street Stage from 6 to 8 p.m. in downtown Park Rapids. Bring your own chair for the free concert, family fun and beer garden.