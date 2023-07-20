UPCOMING EVENTS: July 22-28, 2023

SATURDAY, JULY 22

The Hubbard County Historical Society will host a quilt show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Riverside United Methodist Church, featuring speaker Sue Harmon.

Nevis Muskie Days fun continues at 8 a.m. with a pancake breakfast and Muskie market, the Muskie 5K and kids’ fishing tournament at 9 a.m., casting contest, inflatables and kids’ games starting at 10 a.m., Ojibwe crafts and games and a cornhole tourney starting at noon, water wars at 1 p.m., a drum and dance demonstration at 3 p.m., a buried treasure dig at 4 p.m. and musical guests Kitchi Boogie, Darren Quam, Kelley Smith, Erik Koskinen, Charlie Parr, the Hooligan Fire Spinners, Paradigm, Ramona Fritz, Hillbilly Karaoke, Teddy Arunki, MidBros and Corey Medina & Brothers.

SUNDAY, JULY 23

Nevis Muskie Days fun wraps up with a fire department breakfast starting at 8 a.m. and a water ski show at 6 p.m. at Halvorson Beach.

TUESDAY, JULY 25

Create a 3D sculpture at 11 a.m. at the Park Rapids Area Library. Express yourself abstractly. Through your choices of color, beads and bends in the wire, create a sculpture that you love. This “Explore and Create” activity meets in the library’s large meeting room. Younger participants (8 years old or younger) should be accompanied by an older sibling or adult.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 26

Glenn Seibel, euphonium, and Wayne Hoff, piano, perform from noon to 12:30 p.m. at Bemidji United Methodist Church, part of the Bemidji Area Church Musicians’ free summer recital series.

Ruby’s Pantry-Laporte has a pop-up pantry from 4:30 to 6 p.m. or until bundles run out at the Laporte School bus garage, across from 315 Main St. W. Requested donation is $25 and only exact change is accepted. There is no restriction on how many bundles you can pick up. To pre-register and donate for your bundle(s), or to volunteer, visit www.RubysPantry.org. If you can bring boxes to swap out, it will be appreciated. Sponsor is Trinity Lutheran Church.

THURSDAY, JULY 27

Pianist Sarah Kaufenberg and guitarist Luke Helm perform at the Noon Hour Concert from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Park Rapids.

Corey Medina & Brothers play 2nd Street Stage from 6 to 8 p.m. in downtown Park Rapids. Bring your own chair for the free concert, family fun and beer garden.

FRIDAY, JULY 28

Free blueberry picking for senior citizens at 9 a.m. at First Fruits Blueberry Farm, rural Menahga. For more information, call 218-732-1958.

Sounds of Spirit Lake presents the Galactic Cowboy Orchestra from 7 to 9 p.m. on the shore of Spirit Lake in Menahga. Rain venue is the Menahga School. The free community event is supported by donations. For more information, visit soundsofspiritlake.com.