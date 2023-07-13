UPCOMING EVENTS: July 15-21, 2023

SATURDAY, JULY 15

Menahga Ruby's Pantry is held the third Saturday of each month at the Menahga High School. Food bundles will be distributed from 8 to 10 a.m. Donation is $25 per share.

MORE ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT:







Headwaters Animal Shelter celebrates 20 years of serving the community from noon to 3 p.m. at the shelter grounds, 901 Western Ave. in Park Rapids. There will be refreshments, music and fun activities. For the health and safety of all animals, please leave pets at home.

TUESDAY, JULY 18

Explore decoupage to make lanterns at 11 a.m. at the Park Rapids Area Library. Have you ever made a string ornament with a balloon? This project takes the concept to a new level. We’ll use a balloon as the base and decoupage tissue paper onto it. When it dries, all you need to do is trim the top, add a hanger and light it up. This “Explore and Create” activity meets in the library’s large meeting room. Younger participants (8 years old or younger) should be accompanied by an older sibling or adult.

Community Table will serve a free community meal from 5:30 to 6 p.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Park Rapids.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 19

The Bemidji Area Church Musicians’ summer recital series features Lois Simonson, piano; Kari Miller, flute; Sanna Gustafson, saxophone; and Janet Pederson, violin from noon to 12:30 p.m. at Evangelical Covenant Church in Bemidji.

ADVERTISEMENT

THURSDAY, JULY 20

Melanie Hanson (violin and piano) and Michael Hanson (soprano saxophone) perform at the Noon Hour Concert from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church.

Heartland Lakes Community School is hosting a free STEAM event from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Nemeth Art Center. Participants will explore electricity and make their own “doodle robots.”

The Limns play 2nd Street Stage from 6 to 8 p.m. in downtown Park Rapids. Bring your own chair for the free concert, family fun and beer garden.

FRIDAY, JULY 21

Sounds of Spirit Lake presents Wilkinson James from 7 to 9 p.m. on the shore of Spirit Lake in Menahga. Rain venue is the Menahga School. The free community event is supported by donations. For more information, visit soundsofspiritlake.com.

The Library Book Club will discuss Toni Morrison’s short story, “Recitatif,” at 10:30 a.m. in the small meeting room downstairs at the library. The Kitchigami Regional Library System has four regular-print copies and one large-print copy. Place your hold at www.krls.org or via the Kitchigami app.