Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

UPCOMING EVENTS: Aug. 5-11, 2023

Free events and activities this coming week in the Heartland Lakes area.

UpcomingEventsHubbardCounty
Adobe Stock
Today at 3:45 PM

SATURDAY, AUG. 5

The Park Rapids Antique Tractor Club hosts Field Days from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 5-6 at their showgrounds off County Road 6. Their two-day event demonstrates early 1900s farming techniques, such as threshing and straw baling with refurbished tractors and other implements.

SUNDAY, AUG. 6

Taste of Dorset celebrates the “restaurant capital of the world” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on State Hwy. 226, 1.5 miles north of State Hwy. 34 and 5 miles east of Park Rapids. Enjoy small portions of menu selections from a range of restaurants, as well as live music, shopping, games and a drawing for the next mayor of Dorset.

First Baptist Church in Bemidji hosts a Southern Gospel music event at 6 p.m., featuring the Williamsons from Wetumka, Okla., and the Living Stone Band from Las Vegas, Nev., with special guest Dr. Vern Charette (Ojibwe) from Tulsa, Okla. Admission is free.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 9

Beverly Everett, organ, performs from noon to 12:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Bemidji, part of the Bemidji Area Church Musicians’ free summer recital series.

THURSDAY, AUG. 10

Beverly Everrett plays pipe organ at the Noon Hour Concert from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church.

The Whips play 2nd Street Stage from 6 to 8 p.m. in downtown Park Rapids. Bring your own chair for the free concert, family fun and beer garden.

Kick off Legends and Logging Days with Water Wars at 5:15 p.m. Thursday on Main Avenue in downtown Park Rapids. Teams sign up to battle over possession of the Loony Traveling Trophy.

